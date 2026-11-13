Springfield’s admin scene is busy right now, especially in healthcare and finance. If you’re organized, friendly, and good with details, there are some solid full-time options open.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: Springfield, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle new and existing professional customer accounts, update contact and billing info, and support store openings and acquisitions. Good fit if you type 40+ wpm, know Excel/Word, and like detailed data work with steady hours and strong benefits (401k with match, stock plan, health coverage, PTO, tuition help).

Employer: Missouri Trust & Investment Company

Location: Springfield, MO 65807 (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time, hourly, M–F 8am–5pm

Pay: $21.00 – $24.00 per hour (about $43K–$50K/year before taxes)

Be the front desk pro: greet clients, answer and route calls, schedule meetings, handle mail, errands, and office supplies, plus support client data entry and statements. Comes with 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, PTO, life insurance, and professional development help. Great if you have an associate degree and enjoy client contact and keeping an office running smoothly.

Employer: Mercy Hospital Springfield

Location: Springfield, MO

Type: Full-time (Support Services)

(Support Services) Salary: Not listed

Support all non-employee students and instructors coming into Mercy for clinical and non-clinical experiences. You’ll manage access, registration, orientation, and keep student records organized. Requires high school or GED, 2 years of admin experience, strong Microsoft Office skills, and the ability to work independently. Mercy highlights medical, dental, vision, PTO, tuition support, and matched retirement for 32+ hours/week.

Employer: CoxHealth – Center for Recovery

Location: Cox North, 1423 N Jefferson Ave, Springfield, MO 65802

Type: Full-time, Day Shift (8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., 40 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Run the front office for a behavioral health setting: patient registration, payment collection, word processing, filing, ordering supplies, and handling calls and other communication. Needs high school diploma (associate preferred), 2+ years clerical experience, and solid Microsoft Office/Excel/Teams skills. Eligible staff (20+ hrs/week) get medical, dental, vision, retirement with employer match, and more.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the employer lists related roles on the same site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.