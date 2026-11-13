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🚧 Springfield, MO construction jobs with multiple openings
Springfield’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re into cars, concrete, paint, or fine woodworking. Here are several hands-on roles hiring now around town.
Automotive Technician / Auto Mechanic – ASE Certified
- Employer: DOBBS TIRE & AUTO CENTERS
- Location: Springfield, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.00–$45.00 per hour, flag rate, 30 guaranteed hours/week
Work at a top-rated local auto shop doing diagnostics, repairs, alignments, brakes, inspections, and more. Strong benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, and real growth for ASE techs or techs with 5+ years’ shop experience.
Experienced Painter
- Employer: Cornerstone Paint Partners
- Location: Springfield, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.00–$23.00 per hour, 40+ hours/week expected
Handle residential, commercial, and construction painting using brushes, rollers, and sprayers. Good fit if you have 1+ year of painting experience, your own vehicle and phone, and feel comfortable on ladders and job sites.
Production Laborer (Precast Concrete)
- Employer: Prestressed Casting Co
- Location: Springfield, MO (work at Springfield and Ozark plants)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.00–$25.00 per hour + overtime after 8 hrs/day & 40 hrs/week, 8 paid holidays
Locally owned concrete manufacturer (65+ years) hiring multiple laborers for production crews. No experience required—on-the-job training, solid benefits (health, dental, 401(k) with match, PTO), and a fast 2-day hiring process for folks who can handle physical outdoor work.
Skilled Woodworker / Custom Door Builder
- Employer: Jamerson Door Inc
- Location: Springfield, MO
- Type: In-person (employment type not specified)
- Pay: From $17.00 per hour
Hands-on shop role building high-end custom wood doors. Great for someone who loves precise work, can read a tape measure and drawings, and wants to grow their craftsmanship—door experience is a plus, but they’ll train the right detail-focused person.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many shops here will train a reliable, hard worker.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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