Springfield’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re into cars, concrete, paint, or fine woodworking. Here are several hands-on roles hiring now around town.

Employer: DOBBS TIRE & AUTO CENTERS

DOBBS TIRE & AUTO CENTERS Location: Springfield, MO

Springfield, MO Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00–$45.00 per hour, flag rate, 30 guaranteed hours/week

Work at a top-rated local auto shop doing diagnostics, repairs, alignments, brakes, inspections, and more. Strong benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, and real growth for ASE techs or techs with 5+ years’ shop experience.

Employer: Cornerstone Paint Partners

Location: Springfield, MO

Springfield, MO Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00–$23.00 per hour, 40+ hours/week expected

Handle residential, commercial, and construction painting using brushes, rollers, and sprayers. Good fit if you have 1+ year of painting experience, your own vehicle and phone, and feel comfortable on ladders and job sites.

Employer: Prestressed Casting Co

Location: Springfield, MO (work at Springfield and Ozark plants)

Springfield, MO (work at Springfield and Ozark plants) Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00–$25.00 per hour + overtime after 8 hrs/day & 40 hrs/week, 8 paid holidays

Locally owned concrete manufacturer (65+ years) hiring multiple laborers for production crews. No experience required—on-the-job training, solid benefits (health, dental, 401(k) with match, PTO), and a fast 2-day hiring process for folks who can handle physical outdoor work.

Employer: Jamerson Door Inc

Location: Springfield, MO

Springfield, MO Type: In-person (employment type not specified)

In-person (employment type not specified) Pay: From $17.00 per hour

Hands-on shop role building high-end custom wood doors. Great for someone who loves precise work, can read a tape measure and drawings, and wants to grow their craftsmanship—door experience is a plus, but they’ll train the right detail-focused person.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many shops here will train a reliable, hard worker.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.