Springfield’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level to seasoned manager. Here are a few solid roles where you can grow your income and your career.

Employer: First Residential Independent Mortgage (part of Veterans United family)

First Residential Independent Mortgage (part of Veterans United family) Location: Springfield, MO (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: $45,000–$80,000+/year (base + commission; top performers can exceed this)

Entry-level friendly role helping homebuyers understand and start the loan process. Most leads are warm (marketing-generated), not cold calls, and you’ll get training plus help getting your NMLS license. Schedules vary (daytime or flex late shifts) with some evening/weekend work.

Employer: Greenlight Action / Greenlight America

Location: Remote in Nebraska or Missouri (Springfield–Branson area eligible) with 10–25% travel

(Springfield–Branson area eligible) with Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000–$100,000/year

Lead clean energy grassroots campaigns across Nebraska and Missouri—planning strategy, supporting local partners, and managing budgets and consultants. Comes with 100% employer-paid medical, dental, vision, unlimited PTO, tech stipend, and 401k/Roth contributions. Priority deadline: Monday, December 7; then rolling until filled.

Employer: Aaron Sachs & Associates, P.C.

Location: Springfield, MO (field-based, on-site/road)

(field-based, on-site/road) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Client-facing role where you visit potential clients at homes, hospitals, and other locations, explain the firm’s process, and secure signed representation agreements. Great fit if you have sales or high-touch customer service experience, a valid driver’s license, and can handle extensive travel, evenings, and weekends.

Employer: Bass Pro Shops

Location: Springfield, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the partnerships function for Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s, and White River Marine Group—managing brand partners, building annual plans, and guiding a team. Requires 5+ years in marketing/partnerships and a bachelor’s in Marketing, Communications, or related field (preferred). Offers a full benefits package plus employee discounts on retail, restaurants, resorts, and attractions.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Springfield employers are hiring people who are ready to learn and grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.