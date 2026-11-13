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👔 Springfield, MO Executive & Management Roles – Multiple Openings
Springfield’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially for people who like building teams, systems, and strategy. Here are several high‑impact roles where you can help shape how local organizations grow.
VP of Engineering – White River Marine Group (Bass Pro Shops)
- Employer: Bass Pro Shops / White River Marine Group
- Location: Springfield, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead all engineering for White River Marine Group, from new product design to manufacturing support and innovation strategy. This role owns the engineering vision, manages multi-site teams, and partners with executive leadership to drive product quality, compliance, and long-term growth. Includes a full benefits package with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid holidays, vacation, and employee discounts.
Fire Alarm Service Manager
- Employer: Marmic Fire & Safety Co.
- Location: Springfield, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run the daily operations of the Alarm Department, supervising techs, scheduling work, quoting repairs, and keeping projects on track. Good fit if you like leading a field team, solving problems on the fly, and keeping local businesses safe. Full-time role with employee ownership, company-paid training, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, PTO, and paid holidays.
Executive Officer – Home Builders Association of Greater Springfield
- Employer: KPM CPAs & Advisors (searching on behalf of HBA of Greater Springfield)
- Location: Springfield, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive salary (exact amount not listed)
Serve as the senior leader and public face of the Home Builders Association, guiding strategy, membership growth, advocacy, and community relationships across Southwest Missouri. Ideal for a relationship-driven leader with experience in community engagement, policy, or nonprofit/association management. Includes competitive pay, healthcare assistance, and paid time off with 13 observed holidays.
If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, save the links and share them with a friend—great leadership jobs often move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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