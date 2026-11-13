Springfield’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially for people who like building teams, systems, and strategy. Here are several high‑impact roles where you can help shape how local organizations grow.

Employer: Bass Pro Shops / White River Marine Group

Bass Pro Shops / Location: Springfield, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead all engineering for White River Marine Group, from new product design to manufacturing support and innovation strategy. This role owns the engineering vision, manages multi-site teams, and partners with executive leadership to drive product quality, compliance, and long-term growth. Includes a full benefits package with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid holidays, vacation, and employee discounts.

Employer: Marmic Fire & Safety Co.

Location: Springfield, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the daily operations of the Alarm Department, supervising techs, scheduling work, quoting repairs, and keeping projects on track. Good fit if you like leading a field team, solving problems on the fly, and keeping local businesses safe. Full-time role with employee ownership, company-paid training, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, PTO, and paid holidays.

Employer: KPM CPAs & Advisors (searching on behalf of HBA of Greater Springfield )

(searching on behalf of ) Location: Springfield, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive salary (exact amount not listed)

Serve as the senior leader and public face of the Home Builders Association, guiding strategy, membership growth, advocacy, and community relationships across Southwest Missouri. Ideal for a relationship-driven leader with experience in community engagement, policy, or nonprofit/association management. Includes competitive pay, healthcare assistance, and paid time off with 13 observed holidays.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, save the links and share them with a friend—great leadership jobs often move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.