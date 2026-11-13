Springfield’s finance scene is busy right now, with solid options from big local employers. Here are a few accounting and audit roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Bass Pro Shops

Bass Pro Shops Location: Springfield, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle workers’ comp claims, data, and policies for Bass Pro’s Outfitters, working closely with safety and site teams. This role is heavy on analysis and strategy, and comes with a full benefits package plus discounts on retail, restaurants, and resorts.

Employer: Jack Henry

Jack Henry Location: Hybrid – includes Springfield, MO office (1+ day/week in office; other approved cities also listed)

(1+ day/week in office; other approved cities also listed) Type: Full-time

Salary: $48,350 – $78,000 base

Join Jack Henry’s internal audit team doing IT controls and SOX testing across multiple business units. Good fit if you have at least 18 months of IT audit experience and want exposure to COBIT/NIST frameworks and cloud/cybersecurity.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Springfield, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level friendly AP role focused on data entry, invoice/credit processing, and reconciling supplier accounts in a high-volume setting. Comes with PTO, 401(k) with employer contributions from day one, stock purchase plan, health benefits, and tuition assistance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company has more finance and accounting roles posted.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.