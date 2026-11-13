Springfield’s care and counseling scene is busy right now, with several nonprofits and mental health orgs adding staff. If you like helping families, youth, or people in recovery, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Ronald McDonald Charities of the Ozarks

Ronald McDonald Charities of the Ozarks Location: Springfield, MO (Ronald McDonald House at Mercy Kids)

(Ronald McDonald House at Mercy Kids) Type: Part-time, overnight

Pay: $17.62–$19.64/hour (increase after 90 days)

Overnight role caring for families staying at the Ronald McDonald House, handling check-ins, guest support, and keeping the House running smoothly. Great fit if you’re organized, kind, and like quieter overnight shifts with real impact.

Employer: Firefly Supported Living & Employment Services

Location: Springfield, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead services for adults with developmental disabilities, oversee staff, and coordinate support plans so people can live more independently. Comes with full benefits, mileage reimbursement, and strong training and growth paths.

Employer: Burrell Behavioral Health

Location: Springfield, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on role in a youth recovery setting—monitoring clients, taking vitals, helping with groups, and keeping the environment safe and supportive. Good entry point if you want experience in behavioral health and direct client care.

Employer: Burrell Behavioral Health

Location: Nixa, MO (easy drive from Springfield)

(easy drive from Springfield) Type: Full-time, weekdays

Pay: Not listed

Leadership role running a youth residential program—supervising staff, shaping trauma-informed care, and managing day-to-day operations. Designed for someone with a master’s in a human services field and experience in youth treatment.

Employer: Burrell Behavioral Health

Location: Springfield, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Bridge between schools, families, and mental health services—coordinating referrals, helping with insurance and paperwork, and keeping students connected to care. Great if you like working with kids and building relationships in local schools.

Employer: Burrell Behavioral Health / Centerstone partnership

Location: Springfield, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Provide individual and group counseling for people with mental health and substance use disorders, from assessment through ongoing treatment. Best for degreed or credentialed professionals ready to grow in a structured, team-based setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these orgs hire often and list related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.