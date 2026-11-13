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🤝 Springfield, MO Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring
Springfield’s care and counseling scene is busy right now, with several nonprofits and mental health orgs adding staff. If you like helping families, youth, or people in recovery, these openings are worth a look.
Family Care Manager (Overnight)
- Employer: Ronald McDonald Charities of the Ozarks
- Location: Springfield, MO (Ronald McDonald House at Mercy Kids)
- Type: Part-time, overnight
- Pay: $17.62–$19.64/hour (increase after 90 days)
Overnight role caring for families staying at the Ronald McDonald House, handling check-ins, guest support, and keeping the House running smoothly. Great fit if you’re organized, kind, and like quieter overnight shifts with real impact.
Program Coordinator – Home & Community Services
- Employer: Firefly Supported Living & Employment Services
- Location: Springfield, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Lead services for adults with developmental disabilities, oversee staff, and coordinate support plans so people can live more independently. Comes with full benefits, mileage reimbursement, and strong training and growth paths.
Substance Use Disorder Technician (Youth Residential)
- Employer: Burrell Behavioral Health
- Location: Springfield, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Hands-on role in a youth recovery setting—monitoring clients, taking vitals, helping with groups, and keeping the environment safe and supportive. Good entry point if you want experience in behavioral health and direct client care.
Assistant Director, Youth Residential Services
- Employer: Burrell Behavioral Health
- Location: Nixa, MO (easy drive from Springfield)
- Type: Full-time, weekdays
- Pay: Not listed
Leadership role running a youth residential program—supervising staff, shaping trauma-informed care, and managing day-to-day operations. Designed for someone with a master’s in a human services field and experience in youth treatment.
School Based Liaison / Navigator
- Employer: Burrell Behavioral Health
- Location: Springfield, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Bridge between schools, families, and mental health services—coordinating referrals, helping with insurance and paperwork, and keeping students connected to care. Great if you like working with kids and building relationships in local schools.
Full Time Counselor – Recovery Services
- Employer: Burrell Behavioral Health / Centerstone partnership
- Location: Springfield, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Provide individual and group counseling for people with mental health and substance use disorders, from assessment through ongoing treatment. Best for degreed or credentialed professionals ready to grow in a structured, team-based setting.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these orgs hire often and list related roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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