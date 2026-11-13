💻 Springfield, MO IT Jobs: Multiple Full-Time Roles Now Hiring

Springfield’s tech scene is busy right now, with solid IT roles at some of the area’s biggest employers. If you’re into data, dashboards, or keeping systems running, these are worth a look.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: Springfield, MO (on-site only, no remote )

(on-site only, ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role sits in the IT PMO and turns complex project, resource, and financial data into clear dashboards and reports using Power BI, Domo, Excel, and Jira. Good fit if you like analytics, governance, mentoring junior analysts, and working closely with IT leadership.

Employer: CoxHealth

Location: West Campus (Chase), 303 E Republic Rd, Springfield, MO 65807

West Campus (Chase), Type: Full-time, Day shift (8:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 40 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

You’ll design and maintain enterprise BI solutions—dashboards, cubes, reports, and data visualizations—across clinical, financial, and other domains. Great for someone with 4+ years of data experience who wants to work in a large healthcare system with strong benefits and national workplace awards.

Employer: Bass Pro Shops

Location: Springfield, MO

Type: Full-time, 12-hour rotating shifts (24/7/365 coverage)

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level friendly operations role where you monitor enterprise systems, run batch jobs and backups, respond to alerts, and help keep the data center running. Good if you’re detail-oriented, open to nights/weekends, and want solid benefits plus retail and resort discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings you can explore.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.