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Springfield
💻 Springfield, MO IT Jobs: Multiple Full-Time Roles Now Hiring
3 days ago
Springfield’s tech scene is busy right now, with solid IT roles at some of the area’s biggest employers. If you’re into data, dashboards, or keeping systems running, these are worth a look.
Portfolio Analyst II - IT (Onsite Role)
- Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts
- Location: Springfield, MO (on-site only, no remote)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role sits in the IT PMO and turns complex project, resource, and financial data into clear dashboards and reports using Power BI, Domo, Excel, and Jira. Good fit if you like analytics, governance, mentoring junior analysts, and working closely with IT leadership.
Sr. Business Intelligence Developer - Enterprise Data and Analytics
- Employer: CoxHealth
- Location: West Campus (Chase), 303 E Republic Rd, Springfield, MO 65807
- Type: Full-time, Day shift (8:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 40 hrs/week)
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll design and maintain enterprise BI solutions—dashboards, cubes, reports, and data visualizations—across clinical, financial, and other domains. Great for someone with 4+ years of data experience who wants to work in a large healthcare system with strong benefits and national workplace awards.
IT Service Operations Specialist 1
- Employer: Bass Pro Shops
- Location: Springfield, MO
- Type: Full-time, 12-hour rotating shifts (24/7/365 coverage)
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level friendly operations role where you monitor enterprise systems, run batch jobs and backups, respond to alerts, and help keep the data center running. Good if you’re detail-oriented, open to nights/weekends, and want solid benefits plus retail and resort discounts.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings you can explore.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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