Springfield’s staying busy, and so are the crews who keep our buildings, shops, and campuses running. If you like hands-on work and seeing the results of your effort, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Prime Inc.

Prime Inc. Location: Springfield, MO (Plaza shop)

(Plaza shop) Type: Full-time (Monday–Friday, 6am–4pm )

(Monday–Friday, ) Salary: Not listed

This role keeps Prime’s busy shop clean, safe, and organized. You’ll clean bays and restrooms, unload freight, handle trash, operate an industrial truck, and help fuel trucks in a fast-paced transportation environment.

Employer: EnerSys

Location: Springfield, MO (plant/warehouse environment)

(plant/warehouse environment) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support continuous production by maintaining equipment, doing preventive maintenance, and operating a forklift. Expect varied schedules (nights/weekends possible), PPE, and working around materials like lead/fiberglass with safety protocols in place.

Employer: The Arc of the Ozarks

Location: Springfield, MO (offices & residential facilities)

(offices & residential facilities) Type: Full-time (typically Monday–Friday, off by 6pm)

(typically Monday–Friday, off by 6pm) Salary: Experience-based wages (exact amount not listed)

Hands-on maintenance work for a non-profit, doing general repairs, light drywall, carpentry, painting, grounds care, and snow removal. Great if you have 3+ years of maintenance experience and want your work to directly support people in the community.

Employer: Greystar

Location: Springfield, MO (student housing community)

(student housing community) Type: Full-time (on-call evenings/weekends/holidays as needed)

(on-call evenings/weekends/holidays as needed) Salary: Range not listed; role may be bonus-eligible

Take care of apartment maintenance, make-readies, and common areas at a student property. Ideal if you have 2+ years in building/property maintenance, can work in all weather, and like a mix of repairs, inspections, and resident service.

Employer: ENTRUST Property Solutions

Location: Springfield, MO

Type: Full-time (day shift)

(day shift) Pay: $20.00–$25.00 per hour

Oversee day-to-day operations at a multifamily property, including leasing, resident relations, marketing, and basic office/grounds oversight. Good fit if you have 1+ year of property management and customer service experience and want solid benefits and growth potential.

Employer: HAS Properties

Location: Springfield, MO

Type: Full-time (in-person)

(in-person) Pay: $18.00–$20.00 per hour

Handle make-ready work plus general building and grounds maintenance, including electrical troubleshooting, carpentry, plumbing (like unclogging drains), and hardware installs. Comes with health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, and retirement plan.

Employer: Missouri State University

Location: Springfield Campus

Type: Full-time, regular (2nd shift: Wednesday–Sunday, 3pm–11pm )

(2nd shift: Wednesday–Sunday, ) Pay: $18.00–$20.97 per hour

Lead a small custodial team while also doing hands-on cleaning, setups, and snow/ice removal. Only open to current full-time MSU employees represented by the IBEW, with at least 2 years of custodial experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, duties, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.