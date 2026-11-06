📋 Springfield, MO Admin Jobs with Multiple Openings Right Now

Springfield’s admin scene is busy, especially in healthcare and nonprofit work. If you’re organized, friendly, and good with details, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: CoxHealth

CoxHealth Location: Springfield, MO (Ferrell Duncan Clinic, various clinics)

(Ferrell Duncan Clinic, various clinics) Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week, day shift, 6:30 AM – 6:30 PM availability )

(40 hrs/week, ) Salary: Not listed

You’ll handle patient check-in, payments, and insurance details while floating between different clinics as needed. Good fit if you like variety, can multi-task, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, retirement match for 20+ hrs/week) with a large, award-winning health system.

Employer: CoxHealth

CoxHealth Location: Springfield, MO (Ferrell Duncan Clinic – Internal Medicine)

(Ferrell Duncan Clinic – Internal Medicine) Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week, 6:45 AM – 3:15 PM, day shift )

(40 hrs/week, ) Salary: Not listed

Front-desk style role helping patients with on-site registration, insurance, and payments in a busy internal medicine clinic. Great if you have strong customer service skills, like a set daytime schedule, and want to grow inside a large healthcare system with solid benefits.

Employer: Convoy of Hope

Location: Springfield, MO

Type: Part-time, Temporary

Salary: Not listed

Support the Executive Assistant to the CEO/President with scheduling, travel, documents, and donor/partner logistics. Ideal if you have 2+ years admin experience, are highly organized, and want to serve in a Christian, faith-based nonprofit environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—admin skills transfer well, and local employers often train the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.