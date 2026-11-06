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🏭 Springfield, MO Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings
Springfield’s plants and warehouses are busy right now, with solid options from entry-level to skilled maintenance. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.
Production Assembler (Day Shift) – Internship
- Employer: RealTruck, Inc. (BAK Industries)
- Location: Springfield, MO
- Type: Internship, Day Shift
- Pay: $16/hour
Work Monday–Thursday 6am–4:30pm with 2–3 Fridays a month. You’ll assemble truck bed covers and parts, follow work instructions, and keep a clean, safe work area—good fit if you’re new to manufacturing and want training and room to grow.
Plant 2 Lead Associate (Legacy) – 3rd Shift
- Employer: EnerSys
- Location: Springfield, MO
- Type: Full-time, 3rd Shift
- Pay: Not listed
Lead a production area for a global power solutions company. You’ll schedule lines, help with hiring and reviews, train team members, and keep quality and safety on track—great for someone with production experience ready for a supervisory role.
Mat Roller & Order Builder
- Employer: UniFirst Corporation
- Location: Springfield, MO
- Type: Full-time, 5-day work week
- Pay: Hourly (exact rate not listed) + 401(k) match, profit sharing, health insurance, PTO
Bundle and roll floor mats, prep orders, and inspect items for quality. No weekends, on-the-job training, and strong benefits make this a solid pick if you want steady hours and a path to move up.
Disassembly & Repair – Engine Remanufacturing
- Employer: LKQ Corporation
- Location: Springfield, MO
- Type: Full-time, 1st Shift
- Pay: Starting at $19/hour, up to $20/hour with monthly bonuses
Tear down and help repair automotive engines—no experience needed, full training provided. Monday–Thursday 6am–4:30pm, some Fridays, and no weekends, plus strong benefits like health insurance, paid vacation, and 401(k) match.
Production Tech – Engine Remanufacturing
- Employer: LKQ Corporation
- Location: Springfield, MO
- Type: Full-time, 1st Shift
- Pay: $19/hour, up to $20/hour with monthly bonuses
Run production equipment, assemble parts, and keep the line moving safely. Same Monday–Thursday 6am–4:30pm schedule with some Fridays and no weekends. Designed for beginners—LKQ trains you and offers solid benefits and advancement potential.
RFC Merchandise Prep Associate
- Employer: Ashley Furniture HomeStore
- Location: Springfield, MO
- Type: Warehouse/Prep, Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Open, assemble, and inspect furniture before delivery. You’ll move boxes, build pieces, check for damage, and work closely with repair techs—good if you like physical work and don’t mind warehouse temps.
Maintenance Technician I – 2nd Shift
- Employer: Ingersoll Rand (MD Kinney division)
- Location: Springfield, MO
- Type: Full-time, 2nd Shift
- Pay: Not listed
Maintain and repair CNC machines and plant equipment for an industrial blower and vacuum system manufacturer. Ideal if you have a maintenance background and want a role with variety, from troubleshooting to preventive maintenance, plus a full benefits package.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good manufacturing spots in Springfield tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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