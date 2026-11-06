🚚 Springfield, MO Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Openings

Springfield’s logistics scene is busy right now, from warehouses to customs work. If you like keeping products moving and staying organized, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: EnerSys

EnerSys Location: Springfield, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep raw materials flowing to production, run forklifts, and help load/unload trucks for a global power solutions company. This is a hands-on plant role with overtime and varying schedules, ideal if you’re comfortable with physical work and want steady industrial experience.

Employer: HealthTrust Performance Group (for Mercy CSC)

(for Mercy CSC) Location: Springfield, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support hospital supply chain by processing requisitions, placing purchase orders, and working with vendors to keep medical products flowing. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, like computer work, and want strong benefits and growth in healthcare purchasing.

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Springfield, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Plan and optimize non-fleet shipments using transportation software, track deliveries, and look for cost savings. Great if you enjoy problem-solving, Excel, and coordinating shipments in a fast-paced logistics environment.

Employer: FedEx Logistics

Location: Springfield, MO (within 50 miles of 2808 S Ingram Mill Rd)

(within 50 miles of 2808 S Ingram Mill Rd) Type: Full-time, Hybrid

Pay: Starting at $21.14/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm CST

Handle customs entry processing, audits, and documentation to keep international shipments moving on time. This role offers hybrid work after training and is a strong option if you like detailed computer work and learning customs rules.

Employer: Caliber Collision

Location: Springfield, MO – East

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (industry-comparable pay; weekly)

Inspect, verify, and distribute auto parts to technicians in a busy collision center, while keeping orders and vendors organized. Comes with benefits from day one, paid vacation/holidays, and clear paths to grow in the auto repair world.

Employer: Performance Foodservice

Location: Springfield, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead warehouse staff handling receiving, order pulling, and truck loading for next-day food deliveries. Includes Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) match, stock purchase plan, and is a solid step up if you have warehouse experience and want to move into leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.