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🚚 Springfield, MO Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Openings
Springfield’s logistics scene is busy right now, from warehouses to customs work. If you like keeping products moving and staying organized, these roles are worth a look.
Plant 2 Material Handler – D Shift
- Employer: EnerSys
- Location: Springfield, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Keep raw materials flowing to production, run forklifts, and help load/unload trucks for a global power solutions company. This is a hands-on plant role with overtime and varying schedules, ideal if you’re comfortable with physical work and want steady industrial experience.
Purchasing Assistant
- Employer: HealthTrust Performance Group (for Mercy CSC)
- Location: Springfield, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support hospital supply chain by processing requisitions, placing purchase orders, and working with vendors to keep medical products flowing. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, like computer work, and want strong benefits and growth in healthcare purchasing.
Logistics Specialist
- Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts
- Location: Springfield, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Plan and optimize non-fleet shipments using transportation software, track deliveries, and look for cost savings. Great if you enjoy problem-solving, Excel, and coordinating shipments in a fast-paced logistics environment.
Customs Trade Specialist (Hybrid)
- Employer: FedEx Logistics
- Location: Springfield, MO (within 50 miles of 2808 S Ingram Mill Rd)
- Type: Full-time, Hybrid
- Pay: Starting at $21.14/hour
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm CST
Handle customs entry processing, audits, and documentation to keep international shipments moving on time. This role offers hybrid work after training and is a strong option if you like detailed computer work and learning customs rules.
Auto Parts Coordinator
- Employer: Caliber Collision
- Location: Springfield, MO – East
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (industry-comparable pay; weekly)
Inspect, verify, and distribute auto parts to technicians in a busy collision center, while keeping orders and vendors organized. Comes with benefits from day one, paid vacation/holidays, and clear paths to grow in the auto repair world.
Warehouse Supervisor – Ozarks Building
- Employer: Performance Foodservice
- Location: Springfield, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead warehouse staff handling receiving, order pulling, and truck loading for next-day food deliveries. Includes Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) match, stock purchase plan, and is a solid step up if you have warehouse experience and want to move into leadership.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.