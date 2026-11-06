👔 Springfield, MO Management Roles at Several Growing Employers

Springfield’s leadership job scene is busy right now, especially in auto service and healthcare. If you’ve got management experience and like building teams, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Dobbs Tire & Auto Centers

Dobbs Tire & Auto Centers Location: Springfield, MO

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: Not listed

Step into a Service Manager in Training role with a fast-growing auto service company. You’ll learn to run shop operations, lead technicians, manage performance goals, and keep customers happy while working closely with the Store Manager.

Employer: RN Services Private Duty Care

Location: Springfield, MO (new office launch)

(new office launch) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help open and grow RN Services’ new Springfield office. This role leads daily operations, supervises office staff, supports hiring and scheduling caregivers, and works directly with families to keep clients safe and independent at home.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.