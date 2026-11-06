🐱 Sweet Springfield Cats Ready to Join Your Family

Springfield has some very special cats hoping to find loving homes. Here are a few friendly faces waiting to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Shelter: Humane Society of Southwest Missouri

Phone: (417) 833-2526

Dahlia (also called Daisy) is a striking tuxedo girl with classic black-and-white markings. She’s a young cat, so expect plenty of energy, curiosity, and playtime as she grows into your home.

👉 Meet Dahlia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly Brown/Chocolate

Mostly Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Humane Society of Southwest Missouri

Phone: (417) 833-2526

Peach is a lovely young kitty with a rich brown coat. She’s still in her youthful stage, ready to bond with her new family and grow up in a safe, cozy home.

👉 Meet Peach and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Shelter: Humane Society of Southwest Missouri

Phone: (417) 833-2526

Jet is another charming tuxedo youngster, with bold black-and-white coloring and a bright future ahead. She’s looking for a family who will give her time to play, explore, and feel safe.

👉 Meet Jet and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: All Black

All Black Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Castaway Animals Rescue Effort (C.A.R.E.)

Phone: (417) 875-6565

Description from C.A.R.E.:

Meet Onyx, a sleek and stunning panther with a heart of pure gold. Onyx may be fully grown, but nobody forgot to tell her heart! She still keeps plenty of that playful kitten spark alive, ready to chase a stray feather, pounce on a catnip mouse, or dart across the room on a sudden burst of zoomies. When playtime is over, Onyx shifts into full-time sweet mode. She is a certified master baker, world-class purr machine, and expert snuggler. Give her a soft blanket (or a warm lap), and she...

👉 Meet Onyx and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in Springfield, MO and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please reach out to the shelters listed above or visit in person to see who you connect with.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.