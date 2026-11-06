🐶 Playful, Brave & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Springfield MO

Springfield has some wonderful dogs hoping to meet their forever families. Here are a few pups who are ready for adoption right now.

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Humane Society of Southwest Missouri

Phone: (417) 833-2526

June is a beautiful black-and-white Lab mix looking for a home to call her own. As an adult dog, she’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle in with a family who will love her for life.

👉 Meet June and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Humane Society of Southwest Missouri

Phone: (417) 833-2526

Waldo is a handsome young pittie mix with a soft fawn coat and white markings. He’s still a young dog, so he’s ready to learn, play, and grow with his new people.

👉 Meet Waldo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Spaniel (unknown type) / Mixed Breed (medium)

Spaniel (unknown type) / Mixed Breed (medium) Age: Baby (about 3 months)

Baby (about 3 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/Brown/Chocolate

Black/Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Castaway Animals Rescue Effort (C.A.R.E.)

Phone: (417) 875-6565

Little Titan is a tiny puppy with a big personality and a heart full of love. He’s missing one foot, but he gets around well and doesn’t let it slow him down at all. At just a few months old, he’s ready to learn, explore, and grow up with a family who will cheer him on.

👉 Meet Little Titan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $325

Shelter: Humane Society of Southwest Missouri

Phone: (417) 833-2526

Juptin is a sweet black Lab mix puppy who’s ready to start life with a new family. As a young pup, he’ll need guidance, training, and lots of love as he grows.

👉 Meet Juptin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Springfield, MO area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please reach out to the shelters listed above or visit them in person. Sharing these pups with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.