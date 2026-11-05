🔧 Springfield, MO Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

Springfield has a steady flow of hands-on jobs right now, especially in property care, cleaning, and maintenance. If you like staying active and working with your hands, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: The Wooten Company, LLC

The Wooten Company, LLC Location: Springfield, MO

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Full-time & Part-time Salary: Not listed

This role keeps apartment communities clean, safe, and welcoming—inside common areas and outside on the grounds. Includes trash pickup, pool care, snow/ice removal, and basic grounds upkeep, plus health, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401k, uniforms, and tool allowance for eligible staff.

Employer: The Wooten Company, LLC

The Wooten Company, LLC Location: Springfield, MO

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Full-time & Part-time Salary: Not listed

Travel between commercial properties to keep exteriors and common areas in top shape—trash and debris removal, breezeways, snow/ice, and flower/tree care. Comes with benefits, PTO, holidays, uniforms, and tool allowance for qualifying full-time employees.

Employer: The Wooten Company, LLC

The Wooten Company, LLC Location: Springfield, MO

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $17.00 – $22.00/hour (based on experience)

Hands-on property maintenance role covering unit turns, electrical, plumbing, HVAC, appliances, carpentry, pool care, and grounds. Offers competitive pay, potential 20–50% rental discounts, bonuses, mileage, tool reimbursement, uniforms, vacation bonus, health, dental, vision, PTO, and holidays.

Employer: The Wooten Company, LLC

The Wooten Company, LLC Location: Springfield, MO

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Specialized role focused on drywall repair, finishing, texture matching, and painting for apartment turns and repairs. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented and like making walls look brand new; includes health, dental, vision, life insurance, supplemental benefits, and PTO.

Employer: The Wooten Company, LLC

The Wooten Company, LLC Location: Springfield, MO

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Competitive, based on experience (exact amount not listed)

Service and troubleshoot split systems, heat pumps, furnaces, window units, and light commercial rooftop units across residential and commercial properties. Monday–Friday schedule, year-round work, bonuses, tool allowance, uniforms, mileage reimbursement, health coverage, 401k, PTO, and holidays; EPA Type II or Universal required.

Employer: CoxHealth

Location: Cox North, 1423 N Jefferson Ave, Springfield, MO 65802

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Full-time (40 hrs/week) Shift: 3:00 PM – 11:30 PM (Evenings)

Salary: Not listed

Hospital-based cleaning role keeping patient and public areas sanitary, safe, and attractive. No experience or diploma required; includes medical, dental, vision, retirement with match (20+ hrs/week) and the backing of a large, award-winning health system.

Employer: CoxHealth

Location: Meyer Orthopedic Surgical Center, 3535 S National Ave, Springfield, MO 65807

Type: Part-time (30 hrs/week)

Part-time (30 hrs/week) Shift: 5:00 PM – 11:00 PM (Evenings)

Salary: Not listed

Similar EVS role focused on cleaning and infection control in a surgical/rehab setting. No prior experience needed; evening hours with access to CoxHealth benefits for 20+ hrs/week, including medical, dental, vision, and retirement with match.

Employer: NewStream Enterprises (SRC Holdings Corporation)

Location: Springfield, MO

Type: Full-time

Full-time Schedule: Monday–Friday, 6:00 AM – 2:30 PM

Salary: $16.50/hour

Day-shift custodial job keeping work areas clean and safe—floor care, trash, walkways, furniture, and basic painting, plus helping with safety and room setups. Offers benefits for full-time staff, ESOP, 401(k) match, and a team-focused, open-book company culture.

If one of these caught your eye, save the link and apply soon—Springfield employers tend to move fast when they find someone reliable.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.