undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Springfield
🚌 Springfield, MO Transportation Jobs with Multiple Openings
7 days ago
Springfield’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene. If you like being behind the wheel and staying local or regional, these transportation roles are worth a look.
Dedicated Hazmat Driver – Late Model Kenworth Fleet
- Employer: TSV Logistics
- Location: Springfield, MO (dedicated lanes MO–IL & MO–TX)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $85,000/year
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision, life, disability, PTO, sick time, paid orientation/training, parental leave, IRA with company match, fuel card/discount, paid tolls, safety gear, referral program
This is a higher-paying CDL HAZMAT role running dedicated routes in new Kenworth T680s with liftgate trailers. Great fit if you have a clean CDL, TWIC card, at least 1 year of hazmat experience, and want strong benefits with a local, family-run carrier.
Apply via the job link or their app: https://intelliapp.driverapponline.com/c/tsvlogistics
Residential Driver – Solid Waste & Recycling
- Employer: GFL Environmental
- Location: Springfield, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Drive side-load or rear-load trucks on set routes, picking up trash and recycling around town. You’ll need a CDL, at least 1 year of commercial driving experience or CDL school, and be comfortable with physical work outdoors in all weather.
Pavement Marking Removal Truck Operator
- Employer: Helix Traffic Solutions, LLC (Road Runner Safety Services)
- Location: Springfield, MO
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Pay: Competitive (exact amount not listed)
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, HSA, company-paid life insurance, PTO
Operate water blaster trucks and pavement marking removal equipment on road and parking lot projects. Good for someone with hands-on water blaster truck experience who likes fast-paced field work and being part of roadway safety projects.
Commercial Driver – Auto Parts Delivery
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: Springfield, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
No CDL needed for this role—drive company vehicles to deliver parts to local shops and help in-store customers. You’ll need a valid driver’s license, basic auto parts knowledge, and a flexible schedule; hazmat endorsement is a plus.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.