🚌 Springfield, MO Transportation Jobs with Multiple Openings

Springfield’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene. If you like being behind the wheel and staying local or regional, these transportation roles are worth a look.

Employer: TSV Logistics

TSV Logistics Location: Springfield, MO (dedicated lanes MO–IL & MO–TX)

(dedicated lanes MO–IL & MO–TX) Type: Full-time

Pay: From $85,000/year

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, life, disability, PTO, sick time, paid orientation/training, parental leave, IRA with company match, fuel card/discount, paid tolls, safety gear, referral program

This is a higher-paying CDL HAZMAT role running dedicated routes in new Kenworth T680s with liftgate trailers. Great fit if you have a clean CDL, TWIC card, at least 1 year of hazmat experience, and want strong benefits with a local, family-run carrier.

Apply via the job link or their app: https://intelliapp.driverapponline.com/c/tsvlogistics

Employer: GFL Environmental

Location: Springfield, MO

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Drive side-load or rear-load trucks on set routes, picking up trash and recycling around town. You’ll need a CDL, at least 1 year of commercial driving experience or CDL school, and be comfortable with physical work outdoors in all weather.

Employer: Helix Traffic Solutions, LLC (Road Runner Safety Services)

Location: Springfield, MO

Type: Full-time, in-person

Full-time, in-person Pay: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Competitive (exact amount not listed) Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, HSA, company-paid life insurance, PTO

Operate water blaster trucks and pavement marking removal equipment on road and parking lot projects. Good for someone with hands-on water blaster truck experience who likes fast-paced field work and being part of roadway safety projects.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Springfield, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

No CDL needed for this role—drive company vehicles to deliver parts to local shops and help in-store customers. You’ll need a valid driver’s license, basic auto parts knowledge, and a flexible schedule; hazmat endorsement is a plus.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.