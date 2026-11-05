🎨 Springfield, MO Creative Jobs With Multiple Openings

Springfield’s creative scene is busy right now—especially for video, social, and content pros. Here are several solid roles if you love media, storytelling, and design.

Employer: Bass Pro Shops

Bass Pro Shops Location: Springfield, MO (about 50% travel across the U.S.)

(about across the U.S.) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Capture high-end video for Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s, and partner brands—from studio shoots to remote outdoor locations (boats, forests, all kinds of weather). This is a senior-level role for someone with 5–10 years of pro videography experience, strong cinematography skills, and a passion for the outdoors. Includes a full benefits package with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and employee discounts.

Employer: Phoenix Home Care & Hospice

Location: Springfield, MO

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

Pay: $19.00–$21.00/hour

Support the PR and culture team with social media content, newsletters, employee spotlights, events, and internal communications. Great fit if you’re organized, creative, and tech-savvy, with interest in AI and process improvement. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, paid training, and a supportive team environment.

Employer: BulkLoads

Location: Springfield, MO (in-office)

Type: Full-time, salaried

Pay: $50,000–$70,000/year

Own the BulkLoads YouTube channels from idea to upload—pre-production, directing interviews, working with a cinematographer and editor, and tracking performance in YouTube Studio. Ideal for someone with 3+ years editing long-form documentary/interview content, strong YouTube instincts, and comfort directing non-actors. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and gear provided.

Employer: Small creative agency (supports 20+ local brands)

Location: Springfield, MO 65804 (hybrid)

Type: Part-time (5–15 hours/week)

Pay: $18.00–$35.00/hour

Create social posts, reels, and captions for a mix of local brands using Canva and CapCut, plus help with in-person content shoots. No fancy résumé needed—just real interest in social media, strong writing, and basic design/video skills. Offers a flexible schedule and a fun, small-team feel.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can spark ideas for where you want to go next.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.