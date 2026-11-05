📣 Springfield, MO Sales & Marketing Roles With Multiple Openings

Springfield’s sales scene is busy right now—lots of options from entry-level to six-figure commission roles. If you like talking with people and closing deals, this is a good moment to look around.

Employer: ABEC

ABEC Location: Springfield, MO (remote, Midwest region)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + uncapped incentive plan (no exact range listed)

Work with major biopharma manufacturers across a huge Midwest territory, selling service agreements and lifecycle solutions. Heavy travel (60–80%) and strong consultative B2B skills needed; great fit if you want strategic, relationship-based sales with solid benefits and 401(k) match.

Employer: Lotus Pest Control

Location: Springfield / Joplin, MO metro (plus AR metros)

(plus AR metros) Type: Full-time

Pay: Hourly base + commission (no exact range listed)

Inspect homes, recommend pest and moisture solutions, and earn commission on one-time and recurring services. No pest control experience needed—paid training, company equipment, and clear room to grow with a fast-growing company.

Employer: Big O Tires (MFA Petroleum Company)

Location: Springfield, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive wages + profit sharing/performance incentives (no exact range listed)

Front-counter role mixing customer service and sales in an automotive shop setting. You’ll greet customers, review vehicle needs, sell services, and help run the store, with strong benefits, PTO, holidays, and 401(k) match.

Employer: SSI SCHÄFER

Location: Springfield/Ozark, MO & Findlay, OH (multi-site support)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed; includes 401(k) with match, PTO, medical benefits

Be the main contact for a major automation/logistics customer across two facilities, focusing on service sales, upgrades, and long-term relationships. Good for someone with 2+ years in technical or service sales who likes travel and complex B2B accounts.

Employer: Trane Technologies

Location: Springfield, MO (on-site, 5 days/week)

Type: Full-time summer internship (12 weeks)

Pay: $21.00 – $30.00/hour

Hands-on summer program where you shadow sales engineers and work with HVAC and building automation solutions. Ideal for students (sophomore+ in a tech-related major) who want a path into Trane’s Graduate Training Program.

Employer: ARKA FIBER

Location: Springfield, MO (in person, local + travel blitz options)

Type: Other (performance-based)

Pay: $150,000 – $200,000/year (performance-based)

Door-to-door fiber internet sales with options to join traveling “blitz” teams in new markets. No experience needed; they provide full training, coaching, and leadership paths, with a very high-income ceiling for strong performers.

Employer: MMI Property Solutions

Location: Hybrid remote from Springfield, MO (heavy U.S. travel)

(heavy U.S. travel) Type: Full-time

Pay: $65,000 – $75,000/year

Travel-focused leasing role supporting multifamily properties across several regions. You’ll boost occupancy, train on-site teams, and handle full-cycle leasing, with 401(k + match) and PTO.

Employer: Maaco Collision Repair & Auto Painting

Location: Springfield, MO (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Base + commission (range not listed)

Hunt for new fleet and retail business, make in-person sales calls, and write repair estimates. Great if you know auto repair or estimating and want recurring commission on the accounts you bring in.

Employer: Shamrock Roofing and Construction

Location: Springfield, MO (field-based)

Type: Commission-only, 1099 contractor

Pay: Tiered commission up to 50% of project revenue (no base)

Door-to-door residential roofing sales with paid training bonuses and company-provided leads. Clear commission ladder, plus potential for a company truck and promotion to Project Manager as your sales volume grows.

Employer: College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving (Jan Pro brand)

Location: Springfield, MO (on the road)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $42,000 – $52,000/year

Manage a territory of commercial cleaning accounts—keeping clients happy, inspecting facilities, supporting franchise owners, and growing revenue. Good mix of account management, quality control, and upselling.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Springfield sales roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.