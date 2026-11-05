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Springfield
📣 Springfield, MO Sales & Marketing Roles With Multiple Openings
5 days ago
Springfield’s sales scene is busy right now—lots of options from entry-level to six-figure commission roles. If you like talking with people and closing deals, this is a good moment to look around.
Regional Sales Manager – Service Business Unit (Midwest, Remote)
- Employer: ABEC
- Location: Springfield, MO (remote, Midwest region)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive base + uncapped incentive plan (no exact range listed)
Work with major biopharma manufacturers across a huge Midwest territory, selling service agreements and lifecycle solutions. Heavy travel (60–80%) and strong consultative B2B skills needed; great fit if you want strategic, relationship-based sales with solid benefits and 401(k) match.
Pest Control Termite & Moisture Outside Sales Professional
- Employer: Lotus Pest Control
- Location: Springfield / Joplin, MO metro (plus AR metros)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Hourly base + commission (no exact range listed)
Inspect homes, recommend pest and moisture solutions, and earn commission on one-time and recurring services. No pest control experience needed—paid training, company equipment, and clear room to grow with a fast-growing company.
Sales Consultant
- Employer: Big O Tires (MFA Petroleum Company)
- Location: Springfield, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive wages + profit sharing/performance incentives (no exact range listed)
Front-counter role mixing customer service and sales in an automotive shop setting. You’ll greet customers, review vehicle needs, sell services, and help run the store, with strong benefits, PTO, holidays, and 401(k) match.
Key Account Manager
- Employer: SSI SCHÄFER
- Location: Springfield/Ozark, MO & Findlay, OH (multi-site support)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed; includes 401(k) with match, PTO, medical benefits
Be the main contact for a major automation/logistics customer across two facilities, focusing on service sales, upgrades, and long-term relationships. Good for someone with 2+ years in technical or service sales who likes travel and complex B2B accounts.
2027 Technical Sales Intern – Controls
- Employer: Trane Technologies
- Location: Springfield, MO (on-site, 5 days/week)
- Type: Full-time summer internship (12 weeks)
- Pay: $21.00 – $30.00/hour
Hands-on summer program where you shadow sales engineers and work with HVAC and building automation solutions. Ideal for students (sophomore+ in a tech-related major) who want a path into Trane’s Graduate Training Program.
Sales Representative (Door-to-Door Fiber)
- Employer: ARKA FIBER
- Location: Springfield, MO (in person, local + travel blitz options)
- Type: Other (performance-based)
- Pay: $150,000 – $200,000/year (performance-based)
Door-to-door fiber internet sales with options to join traveling “blitz” teams in new markets. No experience needed; they provide full training, coaching, and leadership paths, with a very high-income ceiling for strong performers.
National Leasing Specialist
- Employer: MMI Property Solutions
- Location: Hybrid remote from Springfield, MO (heavy U.S. travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $65,000 – $75,000/year
Travel-focused leasing role supporting multifamily properties across several regions. You’ll boost occupancy, train on-site teams, and handle full-cycle leasing, with 401(k + match) and PTO.
Outside Sales Manager
- Employer: Maaco Collision Repair & Auto Painting
- Location: Springfield, MO (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Base + commission (range not listed)
Hunt for new fleet and retail business, make in-person sales calls, and write repair estimates. Great if you know auto repair or estimating and want recurring commission on the accounts you bring in.
Roofing Sales Representative (1099)
- Employer: Shamrock Roofing and Construction
- Location: Springfield, MO (field-based)
- Type: Commission-only, 1099 contractor
- Pay: Tiered commission up to 50% of project revenue (no base)
Door-to-door residential roofing sales with paid training bonuses and company-provided leads. Clear commission ladder, plus potential for a company truck and promotion to Project Manager as your sales volume grows.
Territory Manager
- Employer: College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving (Jan Pro brand)
- Location: Springfield, MO (on the road)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $42,000 – $52,000/year
Manage a territory of commercial cleaning accounts—keeping clients happy, inspecting facilities, supporting franchise owners, and growing revenue. Good mix of account management, quality control, and upselling.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Springfield sales roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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