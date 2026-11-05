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Springfield
🏭 Springfield, MO Manufacturing – Multiple Plant & QC Roles
5 days ago
Springfield’s plants are busy right now, with solid options for folks who like hands-on work and quality-focused roles. Most of these are full-time, on-site jobs with steady hours and room to grow.
Plant 2 EOS Coordinator
- Employer: EnerSys
- Location: Springfield, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role supports the EnerSys Operating System (EOS) and helps improve safety, quality, delivery, and inventory in the plant. Good fit if you have manufacturing experience, like solving process problems, and enjoy leading lean/continuous improvement projects on the floor.
QC Inspector
- Employer: Paul Mueller Company
- Location: Springfield, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Quality-focused role with a long-standing local manufacturer. You’ll inspect products, support quality standards, and help keep production on spec; ideal if you’re detail-oriented and want steady plant work with a focus on inspection and compliance.
MOVAC - Maintenance Technician (12-Hour Nights)
- Employer: EnerSys
- Location: Springfield, MO
- Type: Full-time, 12-hour night shift
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role where you start up, operate, troubleshoot, and adjust equipment to keep production running. Expect lots of time on your feet, lifting up to 50 lbs, PPE, and night/weekend/holiday shifts—good for someone who likes night shifts and physical work in a busy plant.
Quality Control Technician – Weekend Shift
- Employer: Select Brands (Food Manufacturer)
- Location: Springfield, MO 65803
- Type: Full-time, Weekend shift (Fri–Sun, 6:00am–6:30pm)
- Pay: From $17.50/hr + 11% shift differential
You’ll run tests and inspections on food products, support USDA/FDA/HACCP compliance, and keep detailed records. Great if you have 2+ years QC and food manufacturing experience and want a three-day workweek with solid benefits (401k, health, PTO, tuition help).
MOVAC - Water Spider (12-Hour Days)
- Employer: EnerSys
- Location: Springfield, MO
- Type: Full-time, 12-hour day shift
- Salary: Not listed
Day-shift production role where you operate equipment, inspect materials, control scrap, and support the line so targets are met. Good match if you like fast-paced plant work, can lift up to 50 lbs, and don’t mind PPE and varying schedules.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, still click through—each company often has more openings listed nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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