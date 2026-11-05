🧑‍💼 Springfield MO HR Jobs with Multiple Local Employers

Springfield’s HR scene is busy right now, with solid full-time roles at local companies that actually list clear pay and benefits. If you’ve got payroll or general HR experience, these are worth a look.

Employer: Everything Kitchens LLC

Everything Kitchens LLC Location: Springfield, MO (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.00–$25.00 per hour (about 40 hours/week)

Handle weekly payroll, timecards, onboarding, and HR paperwork for a growing kitchen goods company. Comes with health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), PTO, holidays, FSA, and employee discounts on products.

Note: There’s a duplicate posting for this same role under a slightly different link; it’s the same job.

Employer: Cabinet Concepts by Design

Location: Springfield, MO (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time, 30–40 hrs/week

Pay: $42,000–$58,000 per year

Be the go-to HR person for a 50-person custom cabinetry shop: payroll, benefits, recruiting, onboarding, compliance, and employee relations. Offers a 4-day work week, health insurance, PTO, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, and more.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—HR skills move well between companies, and local employers often grow from within.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.