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👔 Springfield, MO Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings
Springfield’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in healthcare, construction, and financial services. If you’re ready to move into (or up in) management, these local roles are worth a look.
Project Manager, AFG
Employer: JE Dunn Construction
Location: Springfield, MO (with travel as needed)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead complex industrial, data center, and semiconductor projects with JE Dunn’s Advanced Facilities Group. This role owns safety, schedules, budgets, subcontractor coordination, and client relationships—ideal if you have 5+ years in construction management and want to work on cutting-edge builds.
Admin Director of Cardio Services
Employer: CoxHealth
Location: Springfield, MO – CoxHealth National Building
Type: Full-time, Day shift (8:00 AM – 5:00 PM, varied)
Salary: Not listed
Senior leadership role over the entire cardiovascular service line, including inpatient procedural areas and the Wheeler Heart & Vascular Center. You’ll set mission, goals, budgets, and quality metrics, and drive employee engagement and patient experience—best for someone with a Master’s in healthcare or business and 5+ years of healthcare leadership.
Service Manager
Employer: Rush Enterprises (Rush Truck Centers)
Location: Springfield, MO
Type: Full-time
Salary: $100,000 – $150,000/year
Run a busy commercial truck service department with full P&L responsibility, staffing, customer retention, and performance tracking. This is a strong fit if you have service department experience in a commercial dealership, want a six-figure range, and like building long-term customer relationships.
(Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed; role included once.)
PROJECT COORDINATOR
Employer: Paul Mueller Company
Location: Springfield, MO
Type: Full-time
Base Salary: $59,159 – $88,739/year
Bonus: Incentive up to 12% of base pay
Coordinate lower-level projects from scope to closeout, keeping them on time, on budget, and on spec while working closely with customers and internal teams. Great step for someone with a BS in Project/Construction Management or Engineering (or related experience) who wants clear career progression and strong benefits.
Assistant Banking Center Manager
Employer: Great Southern Bank
Location: Springfield, MO
Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
Schedule: Mon–Fri 8:30 AM – 5:30 PM, rotating Saturdays
Salary: Not listed (role includes incentive pay based on goals)
Help lead a local banking center, driving sales, deposit and loan growth, staff supervision, and branch security. Good match if you have 3+ years of related experience with some leadership, enjoy customer-facing work, and want a path into higher bank management.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings. Don’t wait too long; leadership roles like these tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.