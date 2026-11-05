👔 Springfield, MO Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings

Springfield’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in healthcare, construction, and financial services. If you’re ready to move into (or up in) management, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: JE Dunn Construction

Location: Springfield, MO (with travel as needed)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead complex industrial, data center, and semiconductor projects with JE Dunn’s Advanced Facilities Group. This role owns safety, schedules, budgets, subcontractor coordination, and client relationships—ideal if you have 5+ years in construction management and want to work on cutting-edge builds.

Employer: CoxHealth

Location: Springfield, MO – CoxHealth National Building

Type: Full-time, Day shift (8:00 AM – 5:00 PM, varied)

Salary: Not listed

Senior leadership role over the entire cardiovascular service line, including inpatient procedural areas and the Wheeler Heart & Vascular Center. You’ll set mission, goals, budgets, and quality metrics, and drive employee engagement and patient experience—best for someone with a Master’s in healthcare or business and 5+ years of healthcare leadership.

Employer: Rush Enterprises (Rush Truck Centers)

Location: Springfield, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $150,000/year

Run a busy commercial truck service department with full P&L responsibility, staffing, customer retention, and performance tracking. This is a strong fit if you have service department experience in a commercial dealership, want a six-figure range, and like building long-term customer relationships.

(Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed; role included once.)

Employer: Paul Mueller Company

Location: Springfield, MO

Type: Full-time

Base Salary: $59,159 – $88,739/year

Bonus: Incentive up to 12% of base pay

Coordinate lower-level projects from scope to closeout, keeping them on time, on budget, and on spec while working closely with customers and internal teams. Great step for someone with a BS in Project/Construction Management or Engineering (or related experience) who wants clear career progression and strong benefits.

Employer: Great Southern Bank

Location: Springfield, MO

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Schedule: Mon–Fri 8:30 AM – 5:30 PM, rotating Saturdays

Salary: Not listed (role includes incentive pay based on goals)

Help lead a local banking center, driving sales, deposit and loan growth, staff supervision, and branch security. Good match if you have 3+ years of related experience with some leadership, enjoy customer-facing work, and want a path into higher bank management.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings. Don’t wait too long; leadership roles like these tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.