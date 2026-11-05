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Springfield
🛒 Springfield, MO Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
5 days ago
Springfield’s customer service scene is busy right now—lots of front-line roles with solid pay, benefits, and room to grow.
Below are several hand-picked openings around town you can skim and apply to fast.
Auto Care Center Technician
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: Walmart Supercenter #2221, 2021 E Independence St, Springfield, MO
- Pay: $18–$31/hour + premiums and performance incentives
- Type: Full-time (Mid-shift, Closing)
Work in the Auto Care Center helping customers with vehicle services while they shop. Role comes with strong Walmart benefits, PTO, and access to Live Better U (tuition fully paid for approved programs).
Online Order Filling Team Associate
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: Neighborhood Market #3111, 545 El Camino Alto Dr, Springfield, MO
- Pay: $15–$28/hour + premiums and incentives
- Type: Part-time (Opening, Morning)
Pick, pack, and prepare online grocery orders and bring them out to customers. Good fit if you like staying active, early shifts, and want Walmart benefits and education perks even as a part-timer.
SEASONAL Dry Goods Sales Support
- Employer: Dry Goods USA
- Location: Springfield, MO
- Pay: Competitive (not listed)
- Type: Seasonal/Temporary
Help with POS, stocking, wrapping, and customer service in a fashion-forward boutique. Comes with merchandise discount, no extended holiday hours, and a “promote from within” culture.
Sr. Consumer Loan Specialist – Sales Customer Service
- Employer: Republic Finance
- Location: Springfield, MO
- Pay: $36,000/year (hourly) + uncapped monthly bonus (avg $8,000/year)
- Type: Full-time
Blend sales and service helping customers with personal loans and account questions. Strong fit if you like goals, bonuses, and a clear career path in consumer finance with health, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, and more.
Retail Stocking Supervisor
- Employer: Harbor Freight Tools
- Location: Springfield, MO
- Pay: Around $18.50/hour + monthly bonus
- Type: Full-time
Lead a small team, keep the store stocked and organized, and jump in on customer service. Includes PTO (up to 152 hours/year), 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, bonuses, and respectful schedules (store hours 6am–10pm).
Teller
- Employer: Central Bank
- Location: Springfield, MO
- Type: Full-time
Fast-paced lobby and drive-thru role handling deposits, withdrawals, and payments while building relationships with regular customers. Good entry into banking with sales referrals and advancement potential.
Field Technician – Mobile Repairs
- Employer: uBreakiFix by Asurion / United Smart Tech
- Location: Springfield, MO (on the road)
- Pay: $16–$22+/hour with uncapped commission & bonuses
- Type: Full-time
Drive a company van to customers, repair phones/tablets on-site, and explain protection plans. Paid training from day one plus company van, gas, medical/dental/vision, PTO.
Credit Card Customer Service Account Specialist I
- Employer: JPMorgan Chase
- Location: Within ~60 miles of 303 E Republic Rd, Springfield, MO 65807 (work-from-home within radius)
- Type: Full-time
High-volume inbound call center role supporting credit card and other products. Offers a competitive total rewards package with health coverage, retirement plan, tuition help, and mental health support.
Seasonal Associate
- Employer: Helzberg Diamonds
- Location: Battlefield Mall, Springfield, MO
- Pay: Hourly + commission + seasonal bonus of $1/hour (for hours worked 9/27/2026–12/24/2026, if employed through 12/24)
- Type: Seasonal/Temporary
Help customers with jewelry purchases or office tasks during the holidays. Great if you like sales, sparkle, and a busy seasonal schedule with extra bonus pay.
Produce Clerk
- Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.
- Location: Springfield, MO
- Type: Full-time (must be 18+)
Keep the produce department fresh, stocked, and welcoming while helping shoppers find what they need. Active, on-your-feet role with training provided and a strong customer-service focus.
Teller
- Employer: Central Bank
- Location: Springfield, MO
- Type: Full-time
Another Central Bank teller posting with similar duties: cash handling, balancing a drawer, and cross-selling bank products. Good for those with basic math, typing skills, and an interest in long-term banking careers.
Communication Coordinator
- Employer: Piatchek Law Firm
- Location: Springfield, MO (in-office)
- Pay: $16–$19/hour
- Type: Full-time
Front-line concierge-style role handling calls, emails, texts, and mail from clients and prospects. Ideal if you’re detail-oriented, people-focused, and interested in the legal world.
Personal Banker Assistant
- Employer: Great Southern Bank
- Location: Springfield, MO
- Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri 8:30am–5:30pm, rotating Saturdays)
Support customers with new accounts, referrals, and everyday banking needs while helping the branch hit sales goals. Includes incentive pay potential and a path into personal banking.
Pre Service Specialist – Preadmissions (PAS)
- Employer: CoxHealth
- Location: CoxHealth South, 3801 S National Ave, Springfield, MO
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:30am–5:00pm, 40 hrs/week
- Type: Full-time (Day shift)
Call-center style role verifying insurance, demographics, and estimates before patient visits. Great entry into healthcare admin with CoxHealth’s medical, vision, dental, retirement match, and strong workplace awards.
Sales Assistant
- Employer: Centra
- Location: Springfield
- Pay: Listed as “On Application”
- Type: Full-time
Customer-facing store role focused on greeting shoppers, answering questions, and keeping shelves merchandised. Good for someone organized, energetic, and used to fast-paced retail.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Springfield employers are hiring actively right now.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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