🛒 Springfield, MO Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Springfield’s customer service scene is busy right now—lots of front-line roles with solid pay, benefits, and room to grow.

Below are several hand-picked openings around town you can skim and apply to fast.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Walmart Supercenter #2221, 2021 E Independence St, Springfield, MO

Walmart Supercenter Pay: $18–$31/hour + premiums and performance incentives

+ premiums and performance incentives Type: Full-time (Mid-shift, Closing)

Work in the Auto Care Center helping customers with vehicle services while they shop. Role comes with strong Walmart benefits, PTO, and access to Live Better U (tuition fully paid for approved programs).

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Neighborhood Market #3111, 545 El Camino Alto Dr, Springfield, MO

Neighborhood Market Pay: $15–$28/hour + premiums and incentives

+ premiums and incentives Type: Part-time (Opening, Morning)

Pick, pack, and prepare online grocery orders and bring them out to customers. Good fit if you like staying active, early shifts, and want Walmart benefits and education perks even as a part-timer.

Employer: Dry Goods USA

Location: Springfield, MO

Springfield, MO Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Competitive (not listed) Type: Seasonal/Temporary

Help with POS, stocking, wrapping, and customer service in a fashion-forward boutique. Comes with merchandise discount, no extended holiday hours, and a “promote from within” culture.

Employer: Republic Finance

Location: Springfield, MO

Springfield, MO Pay: $36,000/year (hourly) + uncapped monthly bonus (avg $8,000/year )

(hourly) + (avg ) Type: Full-time

Blend sales and service helping customers with personal loans and account questions. Strong fit if you like goals, bonuses, and a clear career path in consumer finance with health, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, and more.

Employer: Harbor Freight Tools

Location: Springfield, MO

Springfield, MO Pay: Around $18.50/hour + monthly bonus

+ monthly bonus Type: Full-time

Lead a small team, keep the store stocked and organized, and jump in on customer service. Includes PTO (up to 152 hours/year), 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, bonuses, and respectful schedules (store hours 6am–10pm).

Employer: Central Bank

Location: Springfield, MO

Springfield, MO Type: Full-time

Fast-paced lobby and drive-thru role handling deposits, withdrawals, and payments while building relationships with regular customers. Good entry into banking with sales referrals and advancement potential.

Employer: uBreakiFix by Asurion / United Smart Tech

Location: Springfield, MO (on the road)

Springfield, MO (on the road) Pay: $16–$22+/hour with uncapped commission & bonuses

with Type: Full-time

Drive a company van to customers, repair phones/tablets on-site, and explain protection plans. Paid training from day one plus company van, gas, medical/dental/vision, PTO.

Employer: JPMorgan Chase

Location: Within ~60 miles of 303 E Republic Rd, Springfield, MO 65807 (work-from-home within radius)

Within ~60 miles of (work-from-home within radius) Type: Full-time

High-volume inbound call center role supporting credit card and other products. Offers a competitive total rewards package with health coverage, retirement plan, tuition help, and mental health support.

Employer: Helzberg Diamonds

Location: Battlefield Mall, Springfield, MO

Pay: Hourly + commission + seasonal bonus of $1/hour (for hours worked 9/27/2026–12/24/2026, if employed through 12/24)

Hourly + commission + (for hours worked 9/27/2026–12/24/2026, if employed through 12/24) Type: Seasonal/Temporary

Help customers with jewelry purchases or office tasks during the holidays. Great if you like sales, sparkle, and a busy seasonal schedule with extra bonus pay.

Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.

Location: Springfield, MO

Springfield, MO Type: Full-time (must be 18+)

Keep the produce department fresh, stocked, and welcoming while helping shoppers find what they need. Active, on-your-feet role with training provided and a strong customer-service focus.

Employer: Central Bank

Location: Springfield, MO

Springfield, MO Type: Full-time

Another Central Bank teller posting with similar duties: cash handling, balancing a drawer, and cross-selling bank products. Good for those with basic math, typing skills, and an interest in long-term banking careers.

Employer: Piatchek Law Firm

Location: Springfield, MO (in-office)

Springfield, MO (in-office) Pay: $16–$19/hour

Type: Full-time

Front-line concierge-style role handling calls, emails, texts, and mail from clients and prospects. Ideal if you’re detail-oriented, people-focused, and interested in the legal world.

Employer: Great Southern Bank

Location: Springfield, MO

Springfield, MO Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri 8:30am–5:30pm, rotating Saturdays)

Support customers with new accounts, referrals, and everyday banking needs while helping the branch hit sales goals. Includes incentive pay potential and a path into personal banking.

Employer: CoxHealth

Location: CoxHealth South, 3801 S National Ave, Springfield, MO

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:30am–5:00pm , 40 hrs/week

, Type: Full-time (Day shift)

Call-center style role verifying insurance, demographics, and estimates before patient visits. Great entry into healthcare admin with CoxHealth’s medical, vision, dental, retirement match, and strong workplace awards.

Employer: Centra

Location: Springfield

Springfield Pay: Listed as “On Application”

Listed as “On Application” Type: Full-time

Customer-facing store role focused on greeting shoppers, answering questions, and keeping shelves merchandised. Good for someone organized, energetic, and used to fast-paced retail.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Springfield employers are hiring actively right now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.