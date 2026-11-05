🚧 Springfield, MO Construction Jobs with Multiple Openings

Springfield’s construction scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like running big sites or being on the equipment every day. Here are a few strong picks hiring in Springfield, MO.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Springfield, MO

Salary: $100K–$160K (DOE)

Type: Full-time

This role leads large heavy civil and infrastructure projects (earthwork, roads, bridges, heavy highway). You’ll run day-to-day field operations, manage subs and crews, and keep projects on schedule, budget, and up to DOT standards.

Employer: JE Dunn Construction

Location: Springfield, MO

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Entry-level construction engineering role with a major contractor working on advanced industrial, data center, and semiconductor projects. Good fit if you have a construction management or engineering degree and want hands-on site experience plus clear growth paths.

Employer: Springfield Striping & Sealing

Location: Springfield, MO

Pay: $28–$35/hour , 40–60 hours/week

, Type: Full-time, in-person

Lead a new grading crew for a long-time local, family-owned company. You’ll run equipment (skid steers, excavators, dozer, etc.), manage a small crew, and prep sites for asphalt and concrete—local work, home every night, with 401(k), match, health insurance, and PTO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—construction hiring often moves fast, and experience counts.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.