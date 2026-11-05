undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏗️ Multiple Engineering Roles Hiring Now in Springfield, MO
Springfield’s engineering scene is busy right now, with openings from food manufacturing to rail infrastructure and natural gas design. If you’re an engineer looking to stay local and grow your career, these are worth a look.
Process & Quality Engineer
Employer: Storyteller Overland
Location: Springfield, MO
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Help improve how adventure vans are built by tightening up safety, quality, and production processes. This role is hands-on on the manufacturing floor, Monday–Thursday with a compressed schedule, and works across teams to drive lean, data-driven improvements.
Engineer – Design Division (I/II/Senior)
Employer: USDI (Utility Safety & Design, Inc.)
Location: Springfield, MO (temporarily remote; final office in Springfield or nearby city)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Work on natural gas pipeline and utility projects, from field inspections to complex design and CAD packages. Roles are open from entry-level Engineer I up through Senior Engineer, with travel, field work, and a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and more).
Associate Vice President, Civil
Employer: Wilson & Company, Inc., Engineers & Architects
Location: Springfield, MO
Type: Full-time
Salary: $175,000–$225,000/year (DOE)
Senior civil/rail leader role guiding major rail and industrial infrastructure programs from planning through construction support. You’ll lead teams, grow the rail practice, manage key client relationships, and drive business development for a well-established engineering firm.
Process Engineer II
Employer: The French’s Food Company (McCormick & Company)
Location: Springfield, MO
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Support a large food plant by owning loss analysis, data and analytics, and training systems to boost reliability, yield, and productivity. This role is ideal if you like digging into manufacturing data, leading continuous improvement, and influencing plant-wide performance.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on level and fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.