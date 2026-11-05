🏗️ Multiple Engineering Roles Hiring Now in Springfield, MO

Springfield’s engineering scene is busy right now, with openings from food manufacturing to rail infrastructure and natural gas design. If you’re an engineer looking to stay local and grow your career, these are worth a look.

Employer: Storyteller Overland

Location: Springfield, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help improve how adventure vans are built by tightening up safety, quality, and production processes. This role is hands-on on the manufacturing floor, Monday–Thursday with a compressed schedule, and works across teams to drive lean, data-driven improvements.

Employer: USDI (Utility Safety & Design, Inc.)

Location: Springfield, MO (temporarily remote; final office in Springfield or nearby city)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on natural gas pipeline and utility projects, from field inspections to complex design and CAD packages. Roles are open from entry-level Engineer I up through Senior Engineer, with travel, field work, and a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and more).

Employer: Wilson & Company, Inc., Engineers & Architects

Location: Springfield, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $175,000–$225,000/year (DOE)

Senior civil/rail leader role guiding major rail and industrial infrastructure programs from planning through construction support. You’ll lead teams, grow the rail practice, manage key client relationships, and drive business development for a well-established engineering firm.

Employer: The French’s Food Company (McCormick & Company)

Location: Springfield, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support a large food plant by owning loss analysis, data and analytics, and training systems to boost reliability, yield, and productivity. This role is ideal if you like digging into manufacturing data, leading continuous improvement, and influencing plant-wide performance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on level and fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.