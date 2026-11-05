📋 Several Admin & Clerical Jobs Hiring Now in Springfield, MO

Springfield’s admin job scene is busy right now, especially in healthcare and legal offices. If you like keeping things organized and running smoothly, this week has some solid options.

Employer: Piatchek Law Firm

Piatchek Law Firm Location: Springfield, MO (hybrid)

Type: Part-time (~20 hrs/week)

Pay: $18.00 – $22.00/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Mix of marketing projects and personal assistant work directly with the Managing Attorney. Great fit if you’re organized, tech-savvy with Microsoft Office, and want a flexible schedule with some remote days.

Employer: CoxHealth

CoxHealth Location: CoxHealth South, Springfield, MO

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8:00 AM–4:30 PM)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: You’ll run the volunteer office—greeting people, keeping schedules straight, and supporting the volunteer board. Good for someone with at least 1 year of office experience who likes a steady weekday routine and big-hospital benefits (medical, dental, vision, retirement match for 20+ hrs/week).

Employer: CoxHealth

CoxHealth Location: Ferrell Duncan Clinic, Springfield, MO

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8:30 AM–5:00 PM)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Front-desk style role helping patients check in, update info, and handle payments in an OBGYN clinic. Good match if you have strong customer service skills, can multitask, and are comfortable with computers.

Employer: Parmele Disability Advocates

Location: Springfield, MO (hybrid)

Type: Part-time (24–28 hrs/week, potential to go full-time)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Mix of behind-the-scenes admin work—managing email, supplies, vendors, travel, and events—for a disability law firm. Flexible schedule within weekday hours, hybrid work-from-home options, and no nights or weekends.

Employer: CoxHealth

CoxHealth Location: Wheeler Heart & Vascular, Springfield, MO

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Classic medical office role—typing, filing, phones, supplies, and supporting a heart & vascular team. Great if you type 40+ wpm, know basic office software, and want steady daytime hours with healthcare-system benefits.

Employer: CoxHealth

CoxHealth Location: CoxHealth South, Springfield, MO

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 7:00–3:30 or 7:30–4:00)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Lead the clerical team for preadmission services—organizing, delegating, and supporting clinic operations. Good step up if you’re ready for more responsibility, have strong communication skills, and like problem-solving.

Employer: CoxHealth

CoxHealth Location: CoxHealth South, Springfield, MO

Type: PRN / as-needed (Scheduled Weekly Hours: 8, varied day shift)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Handles registration, payments, filing, and communication for the therapy department. Great if you have 2+ years of clerical experience and want flexible, lower-hour work inside a major health system.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on duties, pay, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.