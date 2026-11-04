💻 Springfield, MO Tech Jobs: Multiple Remote & Security Roles

Springfield’s tech scene is busy right now, especially in fintech and banking IT. If you’re into secure systems, cloud, or backend work, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Jack Henry

Jack Henry Location: Remote , must live within ~70 miles of Springfield, MO (or other listed offices)

, must live within ~70 miles of (or other listed offices) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role builds and supports cloud apps and APIs in Golang, often running on Kubernetes, for digital banking and payments. Good fit if you have 4+ years Go experience and like working across the full lifecycle—from design to production support.

Employer: Jack Henry

Jack Henry Location: Remote , must live within ~70 miles of Springfield, MO (or other listed offices)

, must live within ~70 miles of (or other listed offices) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll work on core banking products using modern Java (11/17/21+) and complex SQL/Postgres. Ideal if you have 6+ years in software development, enjoy leading projects, and want to touch everything from architecture to deployment.

Employer: Great Southern Bank

Location: Springfield, MO

Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM

, Salary: Not listed

This role supports the bank’s Information Security Program, including business continuity, risk assessments, security awareness, incident response, and audits. Good match if you have a 4-year degree and/or related experience, solid Excel/Word skills, and interest in security frameworks and regulations (GLBA, etc.).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, apply anyway—your skills might still line up better than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.