Springfield’s leadership job scene is busy right now, with options from pizza shops to power utilities. If you’ve got management experience, there’s room to move up fast.

Employer: Domino's (Team Springfield Pie – SPI)

Domino's (Team Springfield Pie – SPI) Location: Springfield, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20–$30/hour for General Managers (plus incentives, PTO, career growth)

Run a busy Domino’s that serves Springfield and nearby towns, with a clear path to grow your career in a family-owned franchise group. You’ll lead the store day-to-day: staffing, cost control, customer service, marketing, and keeping everything on schedule and up to standard.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: Springfield, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20–$30/hour for General Managers (plus incentives, benefits)

Lead the Boston Road Domino’s with a focus on nights and weekends, and get access to health and dental, food discounts, paid vacation, and more. This role is ideal if you’re 18+, have a reliable car and clean driving record, and want a real shot at becoming a franchise owner.

Employer: Eversource Energy

Location: Springfield, MA (travel in MA/CT/NH, hybrid schedule)

(travel in MA/CT/NH, hybrid schedule) Type: Full-time, Regular

Salary: $121,730–$135,250/year + potential incentive

Lead large customer and solar/DER construction projects for the region’s major electric utility, from schedule and budget to field coordination and customer meetings. This is a good fit if you have a bachelor’s degree, 5+ years managing electrical infrastructure projects, and want a stable role with hybrid work and strong benefits.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.