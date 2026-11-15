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Springfield
🏥 Springfield, MA Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles $80K+
4 days ago
Springfield’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals and home care. If you’re in nursing, behavioral health, or allied health, there are several solid options right now.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist – $2,375/week
- Employer: Pride Health
- Location: Springfield, MA
- Salary: ~$2,375 per week (travel package)
- Type: Full-time, Travel Contract (14 weeks, nights)
- Schedule: 3×12 hr night shifts (7:00pm–7:30am), 36 hrs/week
This is a high-paying travel RRT role supporting a local hospital’s respiratory team. Great if you like night shifts, short-term contracts, and full travel benefits (weekly pay, stipends, medical, dental, vision, 401k).
ED Crisis Clinical Supervisor – Emergency Psychiatry Service (24 hrs)
- Employer: Baystate Health
- Location: Baystate Medical Center, Springfield, MA (also supports Westfield & Palmer sites)
- Salary: $43.08 – $58.56/hour
- Type: Part-time (24 hrs/week, evenings)
- Schedule: Flexible 2pm–12am, 8-hr shifts, 1 weekend/month, rotating holidays
Lead crisis work in the ED for both adults and kids, guiding clinicians and coordinating behavioral health care. Ideal for an experienced LICSW (or equivalent) with at least 3 years in crisis or ED settings who wants leadership plus direct clinical impact.
ED Behavioral Health Crisis Clinical Supervisor – Emergency Psychiatry (32 hrs)
- Employer: Baystate Health
- Location: Baystate Medical Center, Springfield, MA
- Salary: $43.08 – $58.56/hour
- Type: Part-time (32 hrs/week, evenings)
- Schedule: Flexible 2pm–12am, 8-hr shifts, 1 weekend/month, rotating holidays
Very similar role to the 24-hr supervisor, but with more weekly hours. You’ll oversee ED crisis operations, support staff, and drive quality improvement across emergency psychiatry services.
Home Infusion RN (Per Diem)
- Employer: CureCare
- Location: Springfield, MA (home-based travel to patients)
- Salary: Hourly pay based on experience
- Type: Per diem / flexible
- Schedule: You set your availability (at least 20 hrs/month expected); hours not guaranteed
Perfect if you want to step away from hectic floor nursing. You’ll provide IV therapies in patients’ homes, with mileage reimbursement, digital charting, and strong support from the clinical team. Requires active RN license, 2+ years infusion experience, strong IV skills, and comfort working independently.
Behavioral Resource Technician (BRT) – Full-Time
- Employer: Baystate Health
- Location: Baystate Medical Center, Springfield, MA
- Salary: $17.01 – $22.81/hour
- Type: Full-time (36 hrs/week)
- Schedule: 12-hr day or night shifts (7am–7:30pm or 7pm–7:30am), every other weekend, rotating holidays
Great entry point if you have 1+ year of patient care or behavioral health experience and a HS diploma/GED. You’ll provide 1:1 safety observation and basic care for behavioral health patients, with strong benefits and growth paths inside Baystate.
Disposition Coordinator – Emergency Psychiatry Service
- Employer: Baystate Health
- Location: Baystate Medical Center, Springfield, MA
- Salary: $25.26 – $34.33/hour
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week, nights)
- Schedule: 8-hr night shifts, rotating weekends and holidays
If you’re organized and love care coordination, this role focuses on finding psych beds, arranging referrals, and lining up services for ED behavioral health and SUD patients. Requires a Bachelor’s degree and comfort working with many community and hospital partners.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Chestnut Operating Room
- Employer: Baystate Health
- Location: Chestnut Outpatient Surgical Services, Baystate Medical Center, Springfield, MA
- Salary: $42.00 – $68.00/hour
- Type: Full-time (36 hrs/week, days)
- Schedule: 12-hr day shifts, rotating days, with on-call including some weekends
Join a busy OR that covers many specialties (neuro, ortho, GYN, plastics, ENT, and more). Best fit for RNs with at least 1 year surgical services experience, MA RN license, and AHA BLS, who want strong education support and potential AORN certification.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related openings on the same page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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