Springfield’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals and home care. If you’re in nursing, behavioral health, or allied health, there are several solid options right now.

Employer: Pride Health

Pride Health Location: Springfield, MA

Salary: ~$2,375 per week (travel package)

Type: Full-time, Travel Contract (14 weeks, nights)

Schedule: 3×12 hr night shifts (7:00pm–7:30am), 36 hrs/week

This is a high-paying travel RRT role supporting a local hospital’s respiratory team. Great if you like night shifts, short-term contracts, and full travel benefits (weekly pay, stipends, medical, dental, vision, 401k).

Employer: Baystate Health

Location: Baystate Medical Center, Springfield, MA (also supports Westfield & Palmer sites)

Baystate Medical Center, (also supports Westfield & Palmer sites) Salary: $43.08 – $58.56/hour

Type: Part-time (24 hrs/week, evenings)

Schedule: Flexible 2pm–12am, 8-hr shifts, 1 weekend/month, rotating holidays

Lead crisis work in the ED for both adults and kids, guiding clinicians and coordinating behavioral health care. Ideal for an experienced LICSW (or equivalent) with at least 3 years in crisis or ED settings who wants leadership plus direct clinical impact.

Employer: Baystate Health

Location: Baystate Medical Center, Springfield, MA

Baystate Medical Center, Salary: $43.08 – $58.56/hour

Type: Part-time (32 hrs/week, evenings)

Schedule: Flexible 2pm–12am, 8-hr shifts, 1 weekend/month, rotating holidays

Very similar role to the 24-hr supervisor, but with more weekly hours. You’ll oversee ED crisis operations, support staff, and drive quality improvement across emergency psychiatry services.

Employer: CureCare

Location: Springfield, MA (home-based travel to patients)

Salary: Hourly pay based on experience

Type: Per diem / flexible

Schedule: You set your availability (at least 20 hrs/month expected); hours not guaranteed

Perfect if you want to step away from hectic floor nursing. You’ll provide IV therapies in patients’ homes, with mileage reimbursement, digital charting, and strong support from the clinical team. Requires active RN license, 2+ years infusion experience, strong IV skills, and comfort working independently.

Employer: Baystate Health

Location: Baystate Medical Center, Springfield, MA

Baystate Medical Center, Salary: $17.01 – $22.81/hour

Type: Full-time (36 hrs/week)

Schedule: 12-hr day or night shifts (7am–7:30pm or 7pm–7:30am), every other weekend, rotating holidays

Great entry point if you have 1+ year of patient care or behavioral health experience and a HS diploma/GED. You’ll provide 1:1 safety observation and basic care for behavioral health patients, with strong benefits and growth paths inside Baystate.

Employer: Baystate Health

Location: Baystate Medical Center, Springfield, MA

Baystate Medical Center, Salary: $25.26 – $34.33/hour

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week, nights)

Schedule: 8-hr night shifts, rotating weekends and holidays

If you’re organized and love care coordination, this role focuses on finding psych beds, arranging referrals, and lining up services for ED behavioral health and SUD patients. Requires a Bachelor’s degree and comfort working with many community and hospital partners.

Employer: Baystate Health

Location: Chestnut Outpatient Surgical Services, Baystate Medical Center, Springfield, MA

Chestnut Outpatient Surgical Services, Baystate Medical Center, Salary: $42.00 – $68.00/hour

Type: Full-time (36 hrs/week, days)

Schedule: 12-hr day shifts, rotating days, with on-call including some weekends

Join a busy OR that covers many specialties (neuro, ortho, GYN, plastics, ENT, and more). Best fit for RNs with at least 1 year surgical services experience, MA RN license, and AHA BLS, who want strong education support and potential AORN certification.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related openings on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.