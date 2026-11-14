Springfield’s tech scene is busy right now, with hands-on roles and leadership spots both hiring. If you’re into problem-solving, systems, or automation, these are worth a look.

Employer: DISH TV (EchoStar)

DISH TV (EchoStar) Location: Springfield, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.25/hour + bonus potential (up to $6,400 first year, $9,100 after)

You’ll visit customers’ homes to install and service DISH and smart home equipment, teach people how to use their tech, and work mostly on your own with a company van, tools, and uniforms. Role comes with paid training, automatic pay raises, and a full benefits package including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and free/discounted DISH, Sling, and Boost Mobile.

Employer: Big Y

Location: Springfield, MA, US

Type: Not listed (appears to be a full-time leadership role)

Not listed (appears to be a full-time leadership role) Pay: Not listed

Lead a team of developers, data architects, and business analysts to deliver software projects on time and within scope. You’ll manage resources, mentor staff, work with the PMO, and help drive tech strategy and innovation. Eligible employees can access medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, holidays, tuition assistance, and may qualify for a management incentive program.

Employer: MassMutual

Location: Springfield, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Help business teams find and design automation opportunities using RPA. You’ll analyze processes, write clear requirements and process maps, support testing and rollout, and track results to improve efficiency and quality. This role is a good fit if you like structured problem-solving, stakeholder workshops, and documentation and want to be a go-to expert in automation analysis.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.