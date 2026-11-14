Springfield’s finance scene is busy right now, with banks, hospitals, and nonprofits all hiring. If you’ve got accounting or loan skills, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Freedom Credit Union, MA

Freedom Credit Union, MA Location: Springfield, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the Commercial Loan Department with closings, documents, loan setups, and payments. Good fit if you have an associate degree or 2+ years in commercial lending, strong Excel skills, and like detailed, behind-the-scenes work with lenders and attorneys.

Employer: Baystate Health

Location: Springfield, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $77,064 – $104,748/year (based on experience)

Hybrid role that mixes hands-on accounting with quality and process improvement. You’ll review journal entries and reconciliations, build KPIs and dashboards, support audits, and help improve internal controls—ideal if you have a bachelor’s in Accounting/Finance, 3+ years’ experience, and strong Excel/data skills.

Employer: Behavioral Health Network, Inc. (BHN)

Location: Springfield, MA

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 8am–5pm

Salary: $72,000 – $75,000/year

Lead a revenue cycle team (A/R, claims, or payment posting) for a large behavioral health nonprofit. You’ll supervise staff, track denials and A/R metrics, and improve billing processes—great if you have 2–3 years’ management experience, strong medical billing/insurance knowledge, and solid Excel skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more roles posted, and it’s easier to move once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.