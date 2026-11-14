Springfield’s transportation scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like hands-on work and time on the road. Here are a few strong picks worth a look this week.

Employer: Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Location: Springfield, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $31.78–$41.33 per hour (DOE)

4-day workweek with long weekends and Day 1 benefits, plus tool and boot allowance, free uniforms, and safety bonuses. You’ll handle preventative maintenance and repairs on medium to heavy-duty trucks and reefers in a busy food distribution fleet.

Employer: Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Location: Springfield, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $34.10–$44.35 per hour (DOE) + $5,000 sign-on bonus

Top-tier tech role in a modern shop with 4-day nights, overtime chances, and Day 1 benefits. Ideal if you’ve got 5+ years on heavy-duty trucks and want higher pay, paid training, and room to grow.

Employer: Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors Location: Springfield, MA (OTR route NC ↔ Northeast)

Type: Full-time, Contractor (Owner Operator)

Earning Potential: ~$225,000–$275,000 annually

OTR dry van route with about 3,000 miles/week and scheduled bi-weekly home time. Clean Harbors covers plates, permits, ELD, many insurance costs, and offers fuel discounts, making this strong for experienced Class A drivers with Hazmat and Tanker.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—transportation roles in Springfield tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.