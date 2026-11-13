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Springfield
Best of Broadway fall shows at Springfield College
9 days ago
Springfield College will host the Best of Broadway Fall Review this weekend in the Fuller Arts Center, with shows on Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets cost $2 in advance or $3 at the door.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Springfield College
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