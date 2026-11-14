Springfield has some wonderful dogs hoping to meet their new families. All of these pups are adoptable in or near Springfield, MA and are ready for a fresh start.

Breed: Pembroke Welsh Corgi / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: White/Black

Adoption Fee: $550

Shelter: Dakin Humane Society

Phone: (413) 781-4000 ext.1

Chewy came all the way from Louisiana and is ready to be your new cuddle buddy. She enjoys walks, toys, and hanging out with “her” people. She’s house-trained, crate-trained, knows basic commands, and does well with other dogs and kids. She’s also a self-declared professional couch potato and expert snuggler.

👉 Meet Chewy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Golden Retriever

Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: Brindle

Adoption Fee: $550

Shelter: Dakin Humane Society

Phone: (413) 781-4000 ext.1

Mulan is a sweet, happy girl from Louisiana who loves everyone she meets. She’s very dog-friendly and a true people-loving social butterfly. She’s timid with cats, so a home without cats may be best. She’s working on her leash skills and is eager to be part of an active, loving home.

👉 Meet Mulan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Catahoula Leopard Dog

Age: Adult (about 3 years)

Gender: Female

Color: Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Adoption Fee: $550

Shelter: Dakin Humane Society

Phone: (413) 781-4000 ext.1

Vesper is a “Southern belle” with a happy, sweet, kind personality. At about 3 years old, she’s past the wild puppy stage but still playful. She knows her basic commands and is already a good walking buddy on leash, ready to brighten your day.

👉 Meet Vesper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (Medium mix)

Age: Young

Gender: Female

Color: Black/White

Adoption Fee: $550

Shelter: Dakin Humane Society

Phone: (413) 781-4000 ext.1

Daisy is a long-legged young terrier mix who traveled from Louisiana. She’s a quick learner and “smart cookie” who loves to learn new things. Her potty training is going great, and she’s described as just the right size for fun and snuggles.

👉 Meet Daisy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Westie, West Highland White Terrier

Age: Senior

Gender: Male

Color: White

Adoption Fee: $550

Shelter: Dakin Humane Society

Phone: (413) 781-4000 ext.1

Petey is a senior “gem” with plenty of pep left. He’s described as a balanced roommate, mixing playful moments with cozy companionship. He enjoys leisurely sunset strolls and then curling up for cuddles on the couch.

👉 Meet Petey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shih Tzu

Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: White/Black

Adoption Fee: $550

Shelter: Dakin Humane Society

Phone: (413) 781-4000 ext.1

King is a friendly, social Shih Tzu who loves everyone and wants to be the center of your world. He enjoys tossing squeaky toys and then relaxing on the couch with his people. He also loves soaking up the sunshine and going on neighborhood strolls.

👉 Meet King and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Bulldog / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Age: Senior

Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/White

Adoption Fee: $99

Shelter: Dakin Humane Society

Phone: (413) 781-4000 ext.1

Rukus is a lovable senior with a silver muzzle and a joyful spirit. He’s a toy fan, especially tennis balls, and is happy to entertain himself with squeaky toys too. He’s a low-key walking buddy who doesn’t need long hikes, making him an easygoing companion.

👉 Meet Rukus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Staffordshire Bull Terrier

Age: Adult (about 6 years)

Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Adoption Fee: $0 (no fee listed by owner)

Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Springfield, MA)

Legacy is a 6-year-old sweetheart being rehomed by her owner. She can be anxious when left alone, but has been improving with training using a vibration/noise collar and is described as a fast learner. When meeting new people she may bark, then sniff, and usually wants cuddles. In six years, her owner says there’s only been one person she truly didn’t like, and she has never bitten.

👉 Meet Legacy and contact her owner on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Springfield, MA, please consider visiting Dakin Humane Society or reaching out through the links above. Sharing these dogs with friends, family, or on social media can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.