Springfield has some very special cats waiting at Dakin Humane Society for homes of their own. From tiny kittens to shy “house spirits” and cuddly adults, there may be a perfect match for you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption fee: $199

Shelter: Dakin Humane Society

Phone: (413) 781-4000 ext.1

A bright orange baby boy looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. If you’re ready for kitten energy and years of companionship, Moscow Mule could be your new little buddy.

👉 Meet Moscow Mule and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby/White

Brown Tabby/White Adoption fee: $199

Shelter: Dakin Humane Society

Phone: (413) 781-4000 ext.1

Margarita is a sweet brown tabby-and-white kitten. She’s young, curious, and ready to learn what a real forever home feels like.

👉 Meet Margarita and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby/Orange or Red

Brown Tabby/Orange or Red Adoption fee: $199

Shelter: Dakin Humane Society

Phone: (413) 781-4000 ext.1

Gimlet is a colorful little kitten with tabby and orange tones in her coat. She’s looking for a family who will guide her through kittenhood with love and playtime.

👉 Meet Gimlet and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption fee: $50

Type: "Hoarder cat" / very shy, “house spirit” cat

"Hoarder cat" / very shy, “house spirit” cat Shelter: Dakin Humane Society

Phone: (413) 781-4000 ext.1

Chandler is one of Dakin’s special “house spirit” cats. He comes from a hoarding situation and is very shy with people. These cats:

Are great with other cats and make excellent feline companions

and make excellent feline companions May be rarely seen by visitors

May or may not enjoy being touched, even by their person

Chandler needs a calm, patient home that understands he may always be a quiet presence rather than a cuddly lap cat.

👉 Meet Chandler and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption fee: $50

Type: "Hoarder cat" / very shy, “house spirit” cat

"Hoarder cat" / very shy, “house spirit” cat Shelter: Dakin Humane Society

Phone: (413) 781-4000 ext.1

Ross is another house spirit kitten from a hoarding case. Like Chandler, he:

Is used to living with many cats and does well with feline friends

and does well with feline friends Will likely bond slowly with one or two trusted people

May prefer to watch from a distance rather than be handled

He’s a good match for someone who wants to help a shy cat feel safe, especially in a multi-cat home.

👉 Meet Ross and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption fee: $50

Type: "Hoarder cat" / very shy, “house spirit” cat

"Hoarder cat" / very shy, “house spirit” cat Shelter: Dakin Humane Society

Phone: (413) 781-4000 ext.1

Joey is also a very shy house spirit kitten. He shares the same background and needs as Chandler and Ross:

Excellent with other cats

Very timid with people and may stay hidden much of the time

Best for a quiet, understanding home that doesn’t expect a social butterfly

👉 Meet Joey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby/Orange or Red

Brown Tabby/Orange or Red Adoption fee: $50

Came in with: Twitch and Mama Sue

Twitch and Mama Sue Type: "Hoarder cat" / very shy, “house spirit” cat

"Hoarder cat" / very shy, “house spirit” cat Shelter: Dakin Humane Society

Phone: (413) 781-4000 ext.1

Willow is a young, shy girl who arrived with Twitch and Mama Sue. She:

Is great with other cats and used to living with many

and used to living with many Is very shy with people and may stay out of sight

Could do well adopted with Twitch or another cat for comfort

👉 Meet Willow and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption fee: $50

Came in with: Willow and Mama Sue

Willow and Mama Sue Type: "Hoarder cat" / very shy, “house spirit” cat

"Hoarder cat" / very shy, “house spirit” cat Shelter: Dakin Humane Society

Phone: (413) 781-4000 ext.1

Twitch is a tortoiseshell kitten from the same hoarding case. Like Willow, she:

Is excellent with other cats

Is very shy and may not want much handling

Needs a patient adopter who’s happy to give her space and time

She may do best in a quiet home, possibly with Willow or another friendly cat.

👉 Meet Twitch and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $99

Shelter: Dakin Humane Society

Phone: (413) 781-4000 ext.1

Morena is a sweet adult girl who has had a hard time with big changes and shelter life. With her people at home, she:

Enjoys being pet

Likes to snuggle beside you

Loves playing with little mouse toys

She came in with another cat and may live with animals again, but will need slow, thoughtful introductions to any new pets.

👉 Meet Morena and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $199

Shelter: Dakin Humane Society

Phone: (413) 781-4000 ext.1

Mr. Skeek is a handsome adult boy who loves the good life:

Big fan of cozy laps , tasty food, and catnip

, tasty food, and Once comfortable, he’s an affectionate lap cat

A talker who will come running when you call his name

He can be a bit nervous with new people, so he’ll appreciate time to settle in. He has previously done well with both cats and dogs.

👉 Meet Mr Skeek and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Springfield, MA area and thinking about adding a cat to your home, please consider visiting Dakin Humane Society or calling (413) 781-4000 ext.1 to ask about these wonderful kitties.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.