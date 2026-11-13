Springfield is busy this season, and so is the local safety scene. If you’re steady under pressure and like protecting people and places, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Commonwealth of Massachusetts – Department of Youth Services

Commonwealth of Massachusetts – Location: 280 Tinkham Rd, Springfield, MA

Type: Full-time, Day shift (Tue–Sat, 8:00 AM–4:00 PM)

Salary: $59,393 – $80,225 per year

Lead security operations at a juvenile justice facility, supervising Security Team Specialist I staff and serving as the link between admin and security. You’ll monitor cameras, respond to emergencies, transport youth, manage visitor access, and help train and schedule staff to keep the facility safe 24/7.

Employer: ISO New England

Location: Springfield, MA (U.S.-based role; relocation may be required if you live outside the U.S.)

(U.S.-based role; relocation may be required if you live outside the U.S.) Type: Full-time (onsite corporate/critical infrastructure environment)

Full-time (onsite corporate/critical infrastructure environment) Salary: Not listed (base salary plus performance bonus)

Senior-level role protecting employees, visitors, and critical power grid operations. You’ll shape company-wide safety, physical security, emergency preparedness, and business continuity programs, and work closely with leadership and public safety partners. Strong fit if you have 5+ years in security, emergency management, or related fields.

Employer: MJ Norton Security

Location: Springfield, MA & surrounding areas

Type: Part-time/seasonal (holiday period, nights and weekends required )

Part-time/seasonal (holiday period, ) Pay: $15.00 – $17.00 per hour, 16–40 hours per week

Seasonal security work with immediate openings for multiple shifts, ideal if you want extra income over the holidays. You’ll patrol sites, enforce policies, and act as on-call support for clients and staff; must have a valid MA driver’s license, reliable transportation, and be comfortable using a smartphone app.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—public safety experience stacks up fast and can open bigger doors next year.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.