Springfield’s roads are busy, and so is the hiring scene. If you’ve got a CDL and like being behind the wheel, there are some solid options here right now.

Employer: Ferrellgas (Blue Rhino)

Ferrellgas (Blue Rhino) Location: Springfield, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Deliver propane cylinders to local retail partners and be home every night. This role comes with comprehensive health coverage, 401(k) with match, ESOP, PTO, parental leave, and wellness programs, plus steady local routes and daily customer interaction.

Employer: Blair Logistics

Location: Springfield, MA

Type: Full-time, 1099 contractor (lease purchase)

Pay: Up to $3,500/week potential, 68%–76% of linehaul, **$5,000 sign-on bonus***

Lease-purchase setup for drivers who want more control and a path to truck ownership in about 2–4 years. You’ll run preferred lanes, be home every weekend, get all-expenses-paid orientation, weekly settlements, fuel/maintenance discounts, and no forced dispatch.

Employer: Capital Seaboard & G. Cefalu & Bro., Inc. (CGC Holdings, Inc) – Sid Wainer / The Chefs’ Warehouse

Location: Springfield, MA 01104

Type: Full-time, salaried

Salary: $70,000 – $80,000/year

CDL driving role focused on scheduled delivery routes, accurate orders, and strong customer service for a long-standing food supplier. Offers weekly pay, paid vacation and holidays, health/dental/medical benefits, life insurance, 401(k), employee stock purchase plan, and food/travel discounts.

If one of these fits how you like to drive and live, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.