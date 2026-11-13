Springfield’s education scene is busy right now, from early childhood centers to college campuses. Here are a few solid roles hiring locally if you love working with students.

Employer: Club Tiger

Club Tiger Location: Springfield, MA

Type: Part-time (about 20 hours/week)

Pay: From $15.00/hour

Benefits: 401(k), childcare, paid time off, professional development

Help care for infants in a warm, in-person classroom setting—supporting feeding, diapering, naps, and simple learning activities. Great fit if you have childcare or babysitting experience and want steady hours plus some benefits.

Employer: Springfield Empowerment Zone Partnership / Springfield Public Schools

Springfield Empowerment Zone Partnership / Springfield Public Schools Location: Springfield, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (district notes competitive pay and benefits)

Teach a 4th grade classroom and help shape core skills in a large, diverse urban district. You’ll plan lessons, track student progress, work with families, and must hold (or be eligible for) a MA Elementary (1–6) educator license and a Bachelor’s degree (Master’s preferred).

Employer: Springfield Technical Community College (STCC)

Location: Springfield, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $92,000–$98,000 annually

Benefits: Yes; Non-Unit Professional role; not grant funded; Open Until Filled

Lead student conduct, wellbeing, and disability-related accommodations in a key student affairs role. Requires a Master’s degree (Social Work, Education, Counseling, Clinical Psychology, or related) and at least 3 years in higher ed with experience in student support, crisis response, and compliance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often schools and colleges have related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.