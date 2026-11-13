Springfield’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want a management track role or a flexible front-line job.

Here are several standout openings hiring in Springfield, MA and nearby.

Employer: Liberty Mutual Insurance

Liberty Mutual Insurance Location: Hybrid, must live within 50 miles of Westborough, MA (posting listed under Springfield)

Hybrid, must live within (posting listed under Springfield) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Start date: January 11, 2027

No claims experience needed — paid training and licensing are included. You’ll help customers through auto accidents from first call to claim resolution, in a fast-paced, phone-based role with at least 2 in-office days per month and extra in-person training in the first 6 months.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Springfield, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team, drive sales, and keep store operations running smoothly in a busy auto parts environment. Great fit if you have leadership experience, like coaching people, and don’t mind rolling up your sleeves on the sales floor.

Employer: Family Dollar

Location: 1525 State St, Springfield, MA 01109

Type: Full-time

Salary: $43,994.08 – $54,999.36/year

Run the whole store: lead and train associates, manage operations, and build ties with the local community. This is a good move if you have retail experience and want a clear management role with benefits like health coverage, retirement plans, and educational assistance.

Employer: GPM Investments, LLC

Location: Springfield, MA

Type: Part-time (flexible schedules; some full-time may be available)

(flexible schedules; some full-time may be available) Salary: Range not listed (pay varies by experience, skills, and shift)

Front-line role where you’ll run the register, keep the store and gas pumps clean, and help customers with quick, friendly service. Weekly pay, free soda or coffee on shift, and room to move up if you like the work.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.