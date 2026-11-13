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🛒 Springfield, MA Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Openings
Springfield’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want a management track role or a flexible front-line job.
Here are several standout openings hiring in Springfield, MA and nearby.
Auto Claims Desk Adjuster Hybrid – Westborough
- Employer: Liberty Mutual Insurance
- Location: Hybrid, must live within 50 miles of Westborough, MA (posting listed under Springfield)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Start date: January 11, 2027
No claims experience needed — paid training and licensing are included. You’ll help customers through auto accidents from first call to claim resolution, in a fast-paced, phone-based role with at least 2 in-office days per month and extra in-person training in the first 6 months.
Assistant Store Manager
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: Springfield, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a team, drive sales, and keep store operations running smoothly in a busy auto parts environment. Great fit if you have leadership experience, like coaching people, and don’t mind rolling up your sleeves on the sales floor.
Retail Store Manager
- Employer: Family Dollar
- Location: 1525 State St, Springfield, MA 01109
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $43,994.08 – $54,999.36/year
Run the whole store: lead and train associates, manage operations, and build ties with the local community. This is a good move if you have retail experience and want a clear management role with benefits like health coverage, retirement plans, and educational assistance.
Cashier/Sales Associate – Store 620
- Employer: GPM Investments, LLC
- Location: Springfield, MA
- Type: Part-time (flexible schedules; some full-time may be available)
- Salary: Range not listed (pay varies by experience, skills, and shift)
Front-line role where you’ll run the register, keep the store and gas pumps clean, and help customers with quick, friendly service. Weekly pay, free soda or coffee on shift, and room to move up if you like the work.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send an application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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