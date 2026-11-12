🎓 Springfield, MA Teaching & Professor Roles – Multiple Openings

Springfield is busy hiring educators right now, from K–12 classrooms to college lecture halls. If you love teaching and mentoring, there are several solid options to explore.

Employer: Springfield Empowerment Zone Partnership / Springfield Public Schools

Springfield Empowerment Zone Partnership / Location: Springfield, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (district notes competitive pay and benefits)

Not listed (district notes competitive pay and benefits) Timeline: Position open until filled

This role focuses on students with moderate disabilities in grades PreK–8, with strong support from specialists, mentors, and coaches. Good fit if you’re licensed in special education and want lots of professional development and a diverse, equity-focused district.

Employer: Springfield Empowerment Zone Partnership / Springfield Public Schools

Springfield Empowerment Zone Partnership / Location: Springfield, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (district notes competitive pay and benefits)

Not listed (district notes competitive pay and benefits) Timeline: Position open until filled

Teach in the SPED LINKS program, planning individualized instruction and working closely with paraprofessionals and district specialists. Ideal if you hold a Teacher of Students with Moderate Disabilities (PreK–8) license and enjoy collaboration and data-informed teaching.

Employer: Springfield Empowerment Zone Partnership / Springfield Public Schools

Springfield Empowerment Zone Partnership / Location: Springfield, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (district notes competitive pay and benefits)

Teach an elementary classroom (grades 1–6) with strong curriculum support and clear expectations for family communication and student progress. Great for licensed elementary teachers who want mentorship, growth pathways, and a large, diverse urban district.

Employer: Alpha School

Location: Springfield, MA (or Houston, TX)

(or Houston, TX) Type: Full-time, in-person, W2

Salary: $100,000/year, paid weekly, with benefits

Co-lead a full public-school classroom alongside a district teacher using Alpha’s mastery-based model—no all-day lecturing or grading. Best for experienced public-school teachers (3+ years) who love coaching peers, building student-led classrooms, and designing project-based learning.

Employer: Springfield College

Location: Springfield, MA

Type: Nine-month, full-time, program-track faculty

Salary: Not listed (final offer depends on degrees and experience)

Not listed (final offer depends on degrees and experience) Priority deadline: January 1 (review continues until filled)

Teach writing-intensive courses in Sports & Multimedia Journalism and advise the campus newspaper and Pride Sports Journal. Great for sports journalists with a Master’s in Journalism or related field and strong professional experience.

Employer: Springfield College

Location: Springfield, MA

Type: Nine-month, tenure-track faculty

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Review begins: December 15, 2026 (until filled)

Teach 12 credits/semester in the Core Curriculum on topics like Health Care Ethics, Religions of the World, and Religion in America, plus a first-year seminar. Strong match if you have at least a Master’s (PhD preferred) in Philosophy, Theology, or Religious Studies and enjoy interdisciplinary, ethics-focused teaching.

Employer: Springfield College

Location: Springfield, MA

Type: Nine-month, tenure-track faculty

Salary: Not listed

Lead the Art Therapy concentration within the Clinical Mental Health Counseling major while teaching graduate courses and overseeing accreditation (CAAHEP/ACATE). Ideal for a counselor educator with a doctorate, Art Therapy master’s, ATR-BC, and eligibility for MA mental health counselor licensure.

Employer: Springfield College

Location: Springfield, MA

Type: Nine-month, tenure-track faculty

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Review begins: December 15, 2026 (until filled)

Teach 12 credits/semester in Criminal Justice and social science core courses, with research on crime, law, inequality, and social institutions. Best for candidates finishing a PhD by May 2027 in Criminology, Criminal Justice, Sociology, or a related field with strong research potential.

Employer: Springfield College

Location: Springfield, MA

Type: Nine-month, tenure-track faculty

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Priority deadline: December 15, 2026 (review continues until filled)

Support the Counseling Psychology Psy.D. and undergraduate psychology programs with a 12-credit/semester teaching and supervision load. Great for those completing a PhD in Counseling or Clinical Psychology by May 2027 with a strong research record and grad teaching experience.

Employer: Springfield College

Location: Springfield, MA

Type: Nine-month, tenure-track faculty

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Review begins: January 1, 2027 (until filled)

Teach graduate CMHC and core counseling courses (12 credits/semester), advise students, and supervise practicum/internship. Strong fit if you hold a doctorate in Counselor Education/Supervision or related field, have 3+ years of clinical experience, and can obtain MA mental health counselor licensure; Spanish proficiency is a plus.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on duties, requirements, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.