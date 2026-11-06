🛒 Springfield, MA Retail Jobs: Multiple Openings, Up to ~$55K

Springfield’s retail scene is busy right now, with options whether you’re just starting out or ready to run a store. Here are a few solid picks hiring today.

Employer: GPM Investments, LLC

GPM Investments, LLC Location: Springfield, MA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Pay range listed by employer (varies by experience and shift)

Hands-on role where you’re the friendly face at the register and help keep the store clean and safe, inside and out. Comes with weekly pay, flexible schedules, 401(k), free soda/coffee on shift, and growth opportunities if you want to move up.

Employer: Family Dollar

Location: 247 Hancock St, Springfield, MA 01109

Type: Full-time

Salary: From $43,994.08 to $54,999.36 per year

Lead the whole store operation—sales, staffing, and customer experience—while building ties with the local community. This role offers medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, educational assistance, and more, plus the chance to grow your retail management career.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—retail managers often hire for more than one spot at a time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.