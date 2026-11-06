🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Springfield, MA

Springfield has some wonderful dogs waiting for loving homes through Dakin Humane Society. Each pup below has their own story and needs, but all are hoping for a safe, caring family.

Breed: Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier / Shih Tzu mix

Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier / Shih Tzu mix Age: Senior

Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $550

Shelter: Dakin Humane Society

Phone: (413) 781-4000 ext.1

Chewy is a sweet, spunky senior with a big personality in a small body. She’s full of playful energy but also a total cuddlebug who loves relaxing on the couch after a game of fetch. Her favorite thing in the world? Endless belly rubs and soaking up attention from her people. If you’re looking for a loyal, affectionate sidekick to keep you company and make you smile every day, Chewy could be your girl.

👉 Meet Chewy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Australian Shepherd mix

Labrador Retriever / Australian Shepherd mix Age: Baby (about 11 weeks)

Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $650

Shelter: Dakin Humane Society (currently in foster)

(currently in foster) Phone: (413) 781-4000 ext.1

Nutella is an 11-week-old puppy and a bundle of pure sweetness. She’s in a loving foster home, showing off her playful personality and charm. Like all young pups, she’ll need a family ready to help her with house training, crate training, and leash skills, plus lots of positive social time with people and other animals. If you’re ready for puppy energy and long-term commitment, Nutella is eager to learn and grow with you.

👉 Meet Nutella and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shih Tzu / Chihuahua mix

Shih Tzu / Chihuahua mix Age: Senior

Gender: Female

Female Color: White/Tan/Yellow/Fawn

White/Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $399

Shelter: Dakin Humane Society

Phone: (413) 781-4000 ext.1

Sugar lives up to her name—she’s ridiculously sweet and a true social butterfly. She loves making new friends, going for strolls, playing with toys, and then curling up for cozy cuddle time. Her foster family says she’s super sweet, impressively spry, and acts just like a puppy, bringing joy wherever she goes. If you want a cheerful, affectionate companion, Sugar is ready to bounce into your life.

👉 Meet Sugar and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Young

Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $550

Shelter: Dakin Humane Society

Phone: (413) 781-4000 ext.1

Mila is an active, playful young dog who’s all about fetch, tug-of-war, squeaky toys, sticks, and chase—if it’s fun, she’s in! She’s always on the move and is looking for an adopter who can give her lots of walks, outdoor time, and mental and physical exercise. After playtime, she also enjoys attention and belly rubs when it’s time for a break. Mila will do best with someone ready for an energetic companion who loves to stay busy.

👉 Meet Mila and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Springfield, MA, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful dogs. Call Dakin Humane Society at (413) 781-4000 ext.1 to ask about meeting them, or click the links above to learn more and apply.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.