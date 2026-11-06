🐱 Gentle Adult Cats & Playful Kittens Ready for Adoption in Springfield, MA

Springfield has some very special cats and kittens hoping to find loving homes. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, these sweet faces are ready to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center

Phone: (413) 781-1484

Personality & notes: Came in with her friend Louise and still enjoys her company Described as social and loving Enjoys making new friends Activity level: Couch potato

Good with other pets: Likely , with proper introductions

, with proper introductions Good with kids: Best with kids 15+ , must meet first

Best with , must meet first Owner experience: Suitable as a first cat

Suitable as a Care needs: Veterinary care: Routine Grooming: Minimal

Status: Adult cat looking for a calm, cozy home where she can relax and be loved

👉 Meet THELMA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Color: Cream/Ivory

Cream/Ivory Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Adoption Fee: $299

Shelter: Dakin Humane Society

Phone: (413) 781-4000 ext.1

Background & personality: Found as a stray with her kittens; brought in by a kind neighbor Her kittens are grown, and she’s ready for her “best single life” Enjoys head pets and following her people

Other pets: May do well with another cat with a slow, careful introduction

History: No known prior history due to her time as a stray

👉 Meet Nala and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Color: Brown Tabby/White

Brown Tabby/White Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Adoption Fee: $425

Shelter: Dakin Humane Society

Phone: (413) 781-4000 ext.1

Background & personality: Young kitten with no known prior history Because she’s so young, she will likely adjust well to many types of homes

Other pets: Should be introduced slowly to any resident animals

How to meet: Visit during Dakin’s open adoption hours: Tuesday–Saturday, 12:30–3:00 pm for in-shelter kittens (kittens in foster are not available for in-person visits)



👉 Meet Nebraska and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Adoption Fee: $425

Shelter: Dakin Humane Society

Phone: (413) 781-4000 ext.1

Background & personality: Young kitten with no known prior history Likely to do well in many home types due to her age

Other pets: Needs slow introductions to any current pets

How to meet: Open adoption hours at Dakin: Tuesday–Saturday, 12:30–3:00 pm (for kittens in the shelter)



👉 Meet Pink Apple and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Adoption Fee: $425

Shelter: Dakin Humane Society

Phone: (413) 781-4000 ext.1

Background & personality: Young kitten with no known prior history Because Lemon is so young, they’ll likely adapt well to many different homes

Other pets: Should meet resident animals slowly and carefully

How to meet: Visit Dakin during open adoption hours: Tuesday–Saturday, 12:30–3:00 pm (for in-shelter kittens)



👉 Meet Lemon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Springfield, MA, please consider visiting Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center or Dakin Humane Society to meet these wonderful cats. Sharing this list with friends, family, or on social media can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.