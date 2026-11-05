🏭 Springfield, MA Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Springfield’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid hands-on roles for people who like fixing, building, and running machines. Here are a few strong options if you want steady work and room to grow.

Employer: Quad

Quad Location: Springfield, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $32–$45 per hour (hourly range based on skills and experience)

Mix of electrical and mechanical work keeping production equipment running. Good fit if you already have strong technical skills and want higher hourly pay for your experience.

Employer: Smurfit Westrock

Location: 320 Parker Street, Springfield, MA 01129

Type: Internship / Entry-level production

Pay: Starts at $22.07 per hour + shift differential, weekly pay

Union packaging plant where you learn to run converting machines, do quality checks, and keep lines moving. Most openings are on 2nd shift, with regular overtime and a path to $30/hour with shift diff for top operators, plus health insurance, 401k with match, pension, and more after your first 30–60 days.

Employer: LABEL GROUP

Location: Springfield, MA (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.00–$24.00 per hour

Hands-on role in a specialty printing shop where you’ll learn screen and digital printing, set up and run equipment, help with artwork, and handle shipping and customer calls. Monday–Friday, 8:00am–4:30pm, with a chance to grow into a lead or foreman role over time.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the details, and apply while they’re still hiring. Even one good application today can open a new door this month.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.