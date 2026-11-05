🏥 Springfield, MA Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

Springfield’s healthcare scene is busy right now—especially for respiratory therapists and behavioral health pros. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Trustaff Allied

Trustaff Allied Location: Springfield, MA

Type: Internship / Travel , 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week , 12‑hr nights

Internship / , 13 weeks, , Pay: Approx. $2,314 per week

You’ll care for patients with asthma, COPD, trauma and other cardiopulmonary issues, running diagnostic tests and working closely with the care team. Good pick if you want strong travel pay plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and guaranteed hours.

Employer: Focus Staff

Focus Staff Location: Springfield, MA

Type: Full‑time Travel , 13 weeks, 3x12 nights

Full‑time , 13 weeks, Pay: Approx. $2,244 per week (varies by experience)

Night‑shift RRT role with at least 2 years’ experience, caring for complex medical/surgical patients. Comes with health insurance, 401(k) match, licensing reimbursement, and options to travel nationwide.

Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing

MedPro Healthcare Staffing Location: Springfield, MA

Type: Full‑time Travel , 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week , 12‑hr nights

Full‑time , 13 weeks, , Pay: Approx. $2,371 per week

Work with a Joint Commission–certified agency, focusing on evaluating and treating patients with cardiopulmonary disorders. Weekly pay, Day 1 medical/dental/vision, housing options, 401(k) match, and referral bonuses.

Employer: Baystate Health

Location: Springfield, MA

Type: Part‑time

Pay: $17.98 – $24.12/hour

Great fit if you like fast‑paced unit work and cardiac monitoring. You’ll manage beds and admissions, support communication on the unit, maintain charts, and watch cardiac monitors; GED/HiSET and BLS required, telemetry course within 6 weeks of hire.

Employer: Baystate Health

Location: 3300 Main St, Springfield, MA

Type: Full‑time, 40 hrs/week , Mon–Fri, no weekends or holidays

, Mon–Fri, Pay Range: $20.79 – $34.33/hour (based on level/experience)

(based on level/experience) Perks: Sign‑on bonus up to $2,000 for eligible certified/registered MAs, full benefits, PTO, tuition help. You’ll room patients, take vitals, assist with neuro exams and procedures, do EKGs, vaccines, and phlebotomy.

Employer: Ro Health

Location: Massachusetts (regional/hybrid, serving Springfield area )

Massachusetts (regional/hybrid, serving ) Type: Part‑time , with full‑time option

, with Pay: $55 – $65/hour

Lead ABA services across school sites: supervise RBTs/techs, provide 5% supervision, support districts, and help design trainings. Ideal for a BCBA/LBA who enjoys mentorship, clinical leadership, and some travel between locations.

Employer: Two Chairs

Location: Springfield, MA (remote teletherapy)

Type: Part‑time, W‑2

Pay: Clinical rate $58.50–$85/hour (location‑based); admin $23/hour

Provide virtual, evidence‑based therapy to adults 18+ with a 7–20 session/week caseload. Must be independently licensed in MA (LICSW, LMFT, LMHC, or Psychologist); includes 401(k), paid sick time, malpractice coverage, CE credits, and AI‑assisted documentation.

Employer: The Loomis Communities

Location: Springfield, MA

Type: Likely full‑time leadership role (noted as department director)

Oversee health and wellness services in a senior living community, including in‑apartment care and wellness center providers. Best for an experienced Massachusetts RN with 3+ years of supervisory experience who enjoys resident relationships and program development.

Employer: Golden Steps ABA

Location: Springfield, MA

Type: Part‑time

Pay: $82 – $95/hour

Manage a small caseload (4–6 clients) with 10–20 billable hours/week, focusing on high‑quality ABA for children with autism. You’ll handle assessments, treatment plans, RBT supervision, and parent training, with extra pay available above your productivity target.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and still reach out—recruiters can often match you with similar roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.