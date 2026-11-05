🍽️ Springfield MA Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings

Springfield’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, with solid options both in healthcare and quick service. Here are a few roles that stand out this week.

Employer: GPM Investments (Subway)

GPM Investments (Subway) Location: Springfield, MA

Type: Full-time or part-time (all shifts, open availability preferred)

Full-time or (all shifts, open availability preferred) Pay: $16.00/hr, weekly pay

Make sandwiches, run the register, and keep the shop clean while working in a fast-paced spot. This role comes with 401(k) with 6% match, paid time off, and room to grow, and you don’t need prior experience—just be 18+, reliable, and able to pass a background and drug test.

Employer: Baystate Health

Location: Springfield, MA (hospital setting)

(hospital setting) Type: Part-time

Pay range: $17.98 – $24.12/hour

Help patients choose meals, assemble trays, and deliver food with a smile in a hospital environment. No experience is required, and you’ll be part of a healthcare team, supporting both patients and clinical staff while learning the ropes of food service in a medical setting.

If one of these feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.