🎓 Springfield, MA Teaching & Campus Roles – Several Openings

Springfield’s education scene is busy right now, with new roles popping up across K–12 and higher ed. If you love working with students, there’s likely a fit for you here.

Employer: Springfield Empowerment Zone Partnership (Springfield Public Schools)

Springfield Empowerment Zone Partnership (Springfield Public Schools) Location: Springfield, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive wages (plus benefits; exact amount not listed)

Support teachers in SPS classrooms by working directly with students, prepping materials, and helping with behavior and field trips. This role comes with paid sick leave, professional development, and a Para to Teacher pipeline if you want to grow into a licensed teacher.

Employer: Springfield Empowerment Zone Partnership

Springfield Empowerment Zone Partnership Location: Springfield, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (per district; exact amount not listed)

Teach grades 1–6 in a district that offers strong mentoring, data-driven PD, and clear curriculum goals. Great if you hold (or can get) a MA Elementary (1–6) license and want to work in a diverse, equity-focused school system.

Employer: Springfield Empowerment Zone Partnership

Springfield Empowerment Zone Partnership Location: Springfield, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (per district; exact amount not listed)

Lead science for grades 1–6, using hands-on lessons and multiple teaching methods to bring general science to life. Best for educators with a MA General Science (1–6) license who want strong PD and coaching support.

Employer: Springfield Empowerment Zone Partnership

Springfield Empowerment Zone Partnership Location: Springfield, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (per district; exact amount not listed)

Teach a dedicated 2nd grade classroom, focusing on early literacy, math, and social skills in a supportive, data-informed environment. Ideal if you enjoy younger learners and hold a MA Elementary (1–6) license.

Employer: Springfield Empowerment Zone Partnership

Springfield Empowerment Zone Partnership Location: Springfield, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (per district; exact amount not listed)

Teach grades 8–12 English, from literature to writing and critical thinking, with strong district support and coaching. You’ll need a MA English (8–12) license and a passion for helping teens grow as readers and writers.

Employer: Western New England University

Location: Springfield, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior student-affairs role leading student conduct, policy development, and conflict resolution for the university. Great fit if you have a master’s in higher ed or related field, 5–7 years in student conduct/community standards, and strong mediation and leadership skills.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.