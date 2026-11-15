Springfield’s customer service and retail scene is busy right now, with solid options both in-store and on the road. Here are a few roles that stand out this week.

Employer: Citi Trends

Citi Trends Location: Springfield, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the whole store operation, from sales and staffing to customer experience. Good fit if you have several years of retail leadership and want growth, benefits, and a company that promotes from within.

Employer: Bank of Springfield

Location: Springfield, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18–$20/hour (plus possible bonuses and benefits)

Support customers with their consumer and commercial loans, handle payoff quotes, and keep records accurate. Great for detail-oriented folks who like problem-solving and want to grow in banking.

Employer: OSL Retail Services

Location: Springfield, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.60/hour base + uncapped commission (employees often earn $19.60–$30+/hour based on performance)

Help customers find the right wireless plans and devices while earning commission on your sales. Ideal if you’re outgoing, into tech, and want strong earning potential with benefits and career development.

Employer: Advantage Solutions

Location: Springfield, IL (field/route-based)

Type: Full-time (implied)

Full-time (implied) Pay: $18–$20/hour + performance bonuses (up to $2,000/year)

Travel between local stores keeping popular snacks stocked and building displays, mostly Monday–Friday with major holidays off. Good if you like working independently, being on the move, and having benefits plus weekly pay.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.