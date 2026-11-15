Springfield’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand for both local RNs and traveling allied health pros. If you’re looking for steady shifts or a 13‑week adventure, there’s a mix of options here.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Rosaires Care Location: Springfield, IL

Springfield, IL Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This float pool RN role lets you work across multiple hospitals and units, so no two weeks feel the same. Good fit if you like variety, fast learning, and supporting patients and families during tough moments.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Rosaires Care Location: Springfield, IL

Springfield, IL Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with critically ill patients in a cath lab/critical care setting, focusing on pre‑ and post‑procedure care. Ideal if you have (or want) strong critical care skills and enjoy high‑acuity, team‑based work.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Rosaires Care Location: Springfield, IL

Springfield, IL Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join a multispecialty CVICU team providing hands‑on bedside care in an acute unit. Great for RNs who like complex cardiac cases, close teamwork, and a focus on patient outcomes.

Employer: LRS Healthcare

LRS Healthcare Location: Springfield, IL

Springfield, IL Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days

Pay: $2,596 per week (package, subject to confirmation)

Echo tech travel role with daytime 8‑hour shifts and full benefits through LRS. Nice option if you want solid weekly pay plus recruiter support and a smooth credentialing process.

Employer: TRS Healthcare

TRS Healthcare Location: Springfield, IL

Springfield, IL Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days

Pay: $2,717 per week (package, subject to confirmation)

Cardiac sonographer assignment with steady day shifts and strong backing from an RN‑founded, nationwide agency. Good pick if you want top‑tier weekly pay and a company that focuses on imaging and allied pros.

Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.

Host Healthcare, Inc. Location: Springfield, IL

Springfield, IL Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days

Pay: $2,533 per week (package, subject to confirmation)

Travel vascular/echo tech role with day shifts and a wide benefits package, including 401(k) match and housing support. Great if you want strong support and perks while you travel.

Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.

Host Healthcare, Inc. Location: Springfield, IL

Springfield, IL Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days

Pay: $2,351 per week (package, subject to confirmation)

Similar vascular/echo tech assignment with Host Healthcare at a slightly lower weekly rate. Worth a look if you want Host’s benefits and flexibility and are comparing multiple offers.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Coast Medical Service Location: Springfield, IL

Springfield, IL Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days

Pay: $2,647 per week (package, subject to confirmation)

Echo tech travel job with guaranteed stipends for facility‑initiated call‑offs, which helps keep your income steady. Nice match if you want high weekly pay plus extra security around cancellations.

Employer: American Traveler

American Traveler Location: Springfield, IL

Springfield, IL Type: Contract, 13 weeks, nights, 3x12s

Salary: Not listed

Night‑shift Med/Surg RN at a Level I trauma, Magnet‑designated hospital, 36 hours per week with every other weekend. Good for experienced Med/Surg nurses who want big‑hospital experience and are comfortable floating within the system.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers and agencies have more openings in Springfield and nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.