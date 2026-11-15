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Springfield
🏥 Springfield, IL Healthcare Jobs – Multiple RN & Travel Tech Roles
4 days ago
Springfield’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand for both local RNs and traveling allied health pros. If you’re looking for steady shifts or a 13‑week adventure, there’s a mix of options here.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Float Pool
- Employer: Rosaires Care
- Location: Springfield, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This float pool RN role lets you work across multiple hospitals and units, so no two weeks feel the same. Good fit if you like variety, fast learning, and supporting patients and families during tough moments.
Cath Lab Registered Nurse (RN)
- Employer: Rosaires Care
- Location: Springfield, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work with critically ill patients in a cath lab/critical care setting, focusing on pre‑ and post‑procedure care. Ideal if you have (or want) strong critical care skills and enjoy high‑acuity, team‑based work.
Registered Nurse (CVICU)
- Employer: Rosaires Care
- Location: Springfield, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Join a multispecialty CVICU team providing hands‑on bedside care in an acute unit. Great for RNs who like complex cardiac cases, close teamwork, and a focus on patient outcomes.
Travel Echo Technologist – $2,596/week
- Employer: LRS Healthcare
- Location: Springfield, IL
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days
- Pay: $2,596 per week (package, subject to confirmation)
Echo tech travel role with daytime 8‑hour shifts and full benefits through LRS. Nice option if you want solid weekly pay plus recruiter support and a smooth credentialing process.
Travel Cardiac Sonographer – $2,717/week
- Employer: TRS Healthcare
- Location: Springfield, IL
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days
- Pay: $2,717 per week (package, subject to confirmation)
Cardiac sonographer assignment with steady day shifts and strong backing from an RN‑founded, nationwide agency. Good pick if you want top‑tier weekly pay and a company that focuses on imaging and allied pros.
Travel Vascular/ECHO Technologist – $2,533/week
- Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.
- Location: Springfield, IL
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days
- Pay: $2,533 per week (package, subject to confirmation)
Travel vascular/echo tech role with day shifts and a wide benefits package, including 401(k) match and housing support. Great if you want strong support and perks while you travel.
Travel Vascular/ECHO Technologist – $2,351/week
- Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.
- Location: Springfield, IL
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days
- Pay: $2,351 per week (package, subject to confirmation)
Similar vascular/echo tech assignment with Host Healthcare at a slightly lower weekly rate. Worth a look if you want Host’s benefits and flexibility and are comparing multiple offers.
Travel Echo Technologist – $2,647/week
- Employer: Coast Medical Service
- Location: Springfield, IL
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days
- Pay: $2,647 per week (package, subject to confirmation)
Echo tech travel job with guaranteed stipends for facility‑initiated call‑offs, which helps keep your income steady. Nice match if you want high weekly pay plus extra security around cancellations.
Travel RN – Med/Surg
- Employer: American Traveler
- Location: Springfield, IL
- Type: Contract, 13 weeks, nights, 3x12s
- Salary: Not listed
Night‑shift Med/Surg RN at a Level I trauma, Magnet‑designated hospital, 36 hours per week with every other weekend. Good for experienced Med/Surg nurses who want big‑hospital experience and are comfortable floating within the system.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers and agencies have more openings in Springfield and nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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