Springfield has some wonderful dogs hoping for a second chance and a cozy couch to call their own. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these pups are waiting to meet you.

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Shelter: Sangamon County Animal Control & Adoption Center

Phone: (217) 535-3065

Handsome BEN is a young German Shepherd mix with classic shepherd coloring and a bright, alert look. As a young dog, he’s likely to enjoy activity, training, and time with his people. If you love smart, loyal dogs and are ready to guide a youngster, Ben could be a great match.

👉 Meet BEN and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix (silver Lab)

Labrador Retriever mix (silver Lab) Age: Adult (about 4 years old)

Adult (about 4 years old) Gender: Female

Female Color: Silver & tan, striking blue/hazel eyes

Silver & tan, striking blue/hazel eyes Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Springfield, IL)

Dani is a beautiful 4-year-old silver Lab with stunning blue/hazel eyes and a big personality. She’s active and playful, loves being outside and exploring, and enjoys spending time with her people. Dani has lots of energy and will do best with someone who has the time, patience, and consistency to keep helping her grow. Her current family notes she can have some separation-related stress, so she’ll appreciate a home that can work with her and help her feel secure.

👉 Meet Dani and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shih Tzu mix

Shih Tzu mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)

Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white) Shelter: Sangamon County Animal Control & Adoption Center

Phone: (217) 535-3065

MILO is a young Shih Tzu mix with a cute tricolor coat and a compact size that’s easy to handle. As a young dog, he’s likely to enjoy playtime, short walks, and learning routines with his new family. If you’re looking for a smaller companion dog, Milo may be the one.

👉 Meet MILO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Australian Cattle Dog mix

American Pit Bull Terrier / Australian Cattle Dog mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/yellow/fawn with white

Tan/yellow/fawn with white Adoption Fee: $299

Shelter: Animal Protective League of Springfield and Sangamon County

Phone: (217) 544-7387

Ace is a young Pit Bull Terrier/Australian Cattle Dog mix puppy with a soft fawn-and-white coat. As a baby, he’ll need a family ready for puppy training, socialization, and lots of playtime. With guidance and structure, Ace can grow into a loyal, active companion.

👉 Meet Ace and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Springfield, IL, please consider visiting these organizations, calling about a dog that caught your eye, or sharing this list with friends and neighbors. The right family could be just one share away.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.