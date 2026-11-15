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🐱 Playful Kittens & Young Cats Ready for Adoption in Springfield, IL
Springfield has some very sweet cats waiting for a safe, loving home. All of these kitties are at Sangamon County Animal Control & Adoption Center and are looking for their new family.
ROCKY
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Shelter: Sangamon County Animal Control & Adoption Center
- Phone: (217) 535-3065
Rocky is a tiny tuxedo girl with classic black-and-white markings. She’s a young kitten, so she’ll need a home ready for playtime, gentle training, and lots of love.
👉 Meet ROCKY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
ASTRA
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly white
- Shelter: Sangamon County Animal Control & Adoption Center
- Phone: (217) 535-3065
Astra is a mostly white young cat, past the tiniest kitten stage but still very youthful. She may be a great fit if you want a playful cat who’s a bit more grown than a baby kitten.
👉 Meet ASTRA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CHASE
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby
- Shelter: Sangamon County Animal Control & Adoption Center
- Phone: (217) 535-3065
Chase is a baby tabby boy with a soft gray or silver coat. As a young kitten, he’ll enjoy toys, climbing, and learning the rules of his new home.
👉 Meet CHASE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
RYDER
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly orange/red
- Shelter: Sangamon County Animal Control & Adoption Center
- Phone: (217) 535-3065
Ryder is a mostly orange baby boy, a classic little ginger kitten. He’ll need a family ready for kitten energy and gentle guidance as he grows.
👉 Meet RYDER and apply to adopt on adoptapet
LIBERTY
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: All black
- Shelter: Sangamon County Animal Control & Adoption Center
- Phone: (217) 535-3065
Liberty is an all-black baby kitten with a sleek coat. She’s at the perfect age to bond closely with her new people and learn good habits early.
👉 Meet LIBERTY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
EVEREST
- Breed: Siamese
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly white
- Shelter: Sangamon County Animal Control & Adoption Center
- Phone: (217) 535-3065
Everest is a mostly white Siamese baby boy. Siamese cats are often very people-focused, so he may enjoy lots of interaction and play in his new home.
👉 Meet EVEREST and apply to adopt on adoptapet
SAMANTHA
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Shelter: Sangamon County Animal Control & Adoption Center
- Phone: (217) 535-3065
Samantha is a baby girl with a mostly brown or chocolate coat. She’s ready to grow up in a safe, caring home with people who will give her time, toys, and affection.
👉 Meet SAMANTHA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Springfield, IL, please consider visiting Sangamon County Animal Control & Adoption Center or calling (217) 535-3065 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.