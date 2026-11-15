Springfield has some very sweet cats waiting for a safe, loving home. All of these kitties are at Sangamon County Animal Control & Adoption Center and are looking for their new family.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Shelter: Sangamon County Animal Control & Adoption Center

Phone: (217) 535-3065

Rocky is a tiny tuxedo girl with classic black-and-white markings. She’s a young kitten, so she’ll need a home ready for playtime, gentle training, and lots of love.

👉 Meet ROCKY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Shelter: Sangamon County Animal Control & Adoption Center

Phone: (217) 535-3065

Astra is a mostly white young cat, past the tiniest kitten stage but still very youthful. She may be a great fit if you want a playful cat who’s a bit more grown than a baby kitten.

👉 Meet ASTRA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby

Gray/blue/silver tabby Shelter: Sangamon County Animal Control & Adoption Center

Phone: (217) 535-3065

Chase is a baby tabby boy with a soft gray or silver coat. As a young kitten, he’ll enjoy toys, climbing, and learning the rules of his new home.

👉 Meet CHASE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly orange/red

Mostly orange/red Shelter: Sangamon County Animal Control & Adoption Center

Phone: (217) 535-3065

Ryder is a mostly orange baby boy, a classic little ginger kitten. He’ll need a family ready for kitten energy and gentle guidance as he grows.

👉 Meet RYDER and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Shelter: Sangamon County Animal Control & Adoption Center

Phone: (217) 535-3065

Liberty is an all-black baby kitten with a sleek coat. She’s at the perfect age to bond closely with her new people and learn good habits early.

👉 Meet LIBERTY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Siamese

Siamese Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Shelter: Sangamon County Animal Control & Adoption Center

Phone: (217) 535-3065

Everest is a mostly white Siamese baby boy. Siamese cats are often very people-focused, so he may enjoy lots of interaction and play in his new home.

👉 Meet EVEREST and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Shelter: Sangamon County Animal Control & Adoption Center

Phone: (217) 535-3065

Samantha is a baby girl with a mostly brown or chocolate coat. She’s ready to grow up in a safe, caring home with people who will give her time, toys, and affection.

👉 Meet SAMANTHA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Springfield, IL, please consider visiting Sangamon County Animal Control & Adoption Center or calling (217) 535-3065 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.